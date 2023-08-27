Did Adah Sharma purchas late Sushant Singh Rajputs apartment? know details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    According to reports, Adah Sharma's team has confirmed that the actress has purchased the late actor's Mount Blanc flat.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma's most recent film has generated a lot of buzz. The actress has become one of the most bankable stars in the entertainment world by working extremely hard and soaring enormous heights. She has been basking in the glory of her success and has already established According to recent sources, Adah Sharma just bought a new house in Mumbai which belonged to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The residence is known as  the Mount Blanc residence.

    He used to stay there before passing away in 2020. Adah Sharma's team apparently confirmed the rumours that the actress had purchased the Mount Blanc flat, according to the Hindustan Times story. Adah was seen visiting the property site and was captured on camera standing at the apartment's balcony.  The shutterbugs questioned Adah after she left the residence if she had already bought the flat. She allegedly said, "Jabhi bhi kuch hoga main aapko pehle bataungi," to this. If kuch hai, the primary action is to bataungi. First and foremost, aapka muh meetha karungi. Adah Sharma reportedly had severe diarrhoea and a recent diagnosis of food allergy. She has reportedly since made a full recovery. 

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 5:57 PM IST
