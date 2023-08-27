Did Adah Sharma purchas late Sushant Singh Rajputs apartment? know details

The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma's most recent film has generated a lot of buzz. The actress has become one of the most bankable stars in the entertainment world by working extremely hard and soaring enormous heights. She has been basking in the glory of her success and has already established According to recent sources, Adah Sharma just bought a new house in Mumbai which belonged to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The residence is known as the Mount Blanc residence.

Also Read: Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli dies at 80; funeral to be held today

He used to stay there before passing away in 2020. Adah Sharma's team apparently confirmed the rumours that the actress had purchased the Mount Blanc flat, according to the Hindustan Times story. Adah was seen visiting the property site and was captured on camera standing at the apartment's balcony. The shutterbugs questioned Adah after she left the residence if she had already bought the flat. She allegedly said, "Jabhi bhi kuch hoga main aapko pehle bataungi," to this. If kuch hai, the primary action is to bataungi. First and foremost, aapka muh meetha karungi. Adah Sharma reportedly had severe diarrhoea and a recent diagnosis of food allergy. She has reportedly since made a full recovery.

Also Read: Fans angry over Nawazuddin Siddiqui for indirectly mocking Shah Rukh Khan