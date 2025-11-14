Patients with pre-diabetes or diagnosed type 2 diabetes should take 15 minutes of moderate walking or ambulation after meals (preferably after the largest meal), instead of limiting it to morning walking.

Short walking or ambulation intervals after meals may be more effective in attenuating postprandial glycemic spikes compared to a single continuous walk. Various studies have suggested that in people with risk factors for possible glucose intolerance, three 15-minute daily intervals of moderate walking after meals were more effective in improving glycemic control over 24 hours and even post-dinner glucose excursion compared to 45 minutes of continuous walking.

Similarly, in individuals with established type 2 diabetes mellitus, 15 minutes of exercise after meals had a significant lowering effect on 5-point blood glucose profiles and HbA1c levels compared to a single 45-minute daily exercise routine. This suggests that exercising at various times has its advantages.

Exercise improves glucose uptake in skeletal muscles, thereby enhancing insulin sensitivity for up to 24 hours or more. Furthermore, extended periods of inactivity are also shown to result in poor glucose management. In fact, even breaking intervals with light walking activity (15 minutes) will improve postprandial glycemia in obese subjects. Therefore, improving insulin sensitivity and countering the effects of prolonged sitting are already possible after just 15 minutes of activity.

Typically, guidelines set a goal of at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity physical activity, which seems intimidating to many patients. The evidence underlying the beneficial effects of even short physical activity can be utilised to induce more attainable ‘micro-exercise’ behaviours, such as walking after meals, standing, and light activity, that cumulatively benefit glycemic control. The 15-minute time ‘bite’ might improve adherence to such activity.

Although most prolonged prevention trials incorporated ~30 minutes of daily walking, there is an increasing body of evidence suggesting that brief activity interruptions and postprandial walking may also play a role in preventing type 2 diabetes. The plausibility and acute glycemic effect imply that this strategy might be useful within the context of lifestyle approaches.

In summary

Stress that the objective is activity rather than vigorous exercise; this means sparking skeletal muscle activity, lowering glucose peaks, and interrupting sitting activity. Incorporate this activity into daily regimens such as this:

For example: A walking activity after meals A standing and walking break in the middle of the day An evening walk after meals The 15-minute activity can serve as an entry point; after that, aim to meet the 150 minutes per week guideline, incorporating both resistance training and aerobic activity sessions.

-Dr. Jatin Kumar Majhi, Associate Consultant - Endocrinology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar