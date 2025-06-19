A teaser for Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is expected to release on his birthday, July 6th. This first look at period espionage thriller, set in 1970s-80s Pakistan with present-day elements, is a gift from the filmmakers

Ranveer Singh, who has been in the spotlight for his role in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is reportedly set to receive a special surprise on his birthday, July 6. The film’s teaser is expected to drop on that day as a birthday gift from the makers to the actor and his fans.

Insiders close to the production revealed that director Aditya Dhar has finalized a powerful teaser to unveil the world of Dhurandhar. This teaser, planned as a celebratory release, is designed to introduce audiences to the film’s gripping espionage narrative. The source mentioned that it will be the first official glimpse of the film, and the team is confident it will set the tone for a thrilling cinematic journey.

Further details suggest that Jio Studios, Aditya Dhar, and Ranveer Singh are collectively enthusiastic about the teaser launch. The teaser reportedly showcases the cast in grand, larger-than-life portrayals, adding to the scale and impact of the film. Dhurandhar is described as a period espionage thriller set primarily in 1970s and 1980s Pakistan. However, it also includes present-day elements, which are being kept confidential due to the film’s inspiration from the legacy of Ajit Doval, whose career spans over four decades and continues to influence Indian intelligence.

The film boasts a star-studded ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, Yami Gautam, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, alongside Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Earlier this year, Aditya Dhar had confirmed that filming was underway and that the team was aiming for a year-end release. He expressed satisfaction with the film’s progress and praised Ranveer Singh for delivering an exceptional performance, stating that the actor had exceeded expectations in his role.

With its potent blend of suspense, drama, and action, Dhurandhar is shaping up to be a high-octane film experience.

In addition to Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is also preparing for Don 3, which is yet to commence filming. Recently, his visit to the Maddock Films office also sparked speculation about possible future collaborations.