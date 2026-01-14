Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun has opened up about her decision to shift her focus from academics to films, sharing insights into the challenges of growing up in the spotlight. The actress revealed how family support and careful planning.

The actress known for her very strong performances as a child artist, Sara Arjun, finally publicly opened up about how she moved from concentrating on her studies to focusing on films. The Dhurandhar actress in candid chat spoke on what actually comes with choosing full-time acting at a young age.

Dhurandhar Actress Sara Arjun Breaks Silence On Career Change

Sara stated that it is not by any chance easy to move from studies to acting careers. She disclosed, with every increase in the demands for roles, the tensions continued going up between school and film work. After thorough discussions with the family, Sara decided to go with the films at the same time not leaving her education completely.

The actress credits her parents as the greatest support in the whole process. In Sara's words, her family would not have been making her to really pressurize herself into decisions or feeling otherwise free to go out of the industry. Their direction helped her navigate the entire filmi land, keeping her balanced emotionally as well as disciplined.

Being Raised Under Flashlights

Sara recollects her initial days in the cinema and explains that growing up in front of a camera has its own kind of pressure. From handling expectations to getting familiarized with the changing roles, the actress said, the journey thus far taught her some strong lessons about resilience, patience, and self-awareness. She added that bursting that cocoon would have constant learning.

Dhurandhar is a Transition Point

Sara Arjun feels she has a different phase of acting with Dhurandhar. For her, this film completely unlocked deeper emotions combined with more complex storytelling and, thus, marks an evolution of artistry. This project also becomes a turning point for her since it grows beyond the child roles definition.

She concluded with the fact that, though, education is important, she is now concentrating on developing her talent and opting for interesting roles; she will keep it open for possible continuation of education with her career down the line because growth is something that never ends.