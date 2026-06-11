With the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching, football fever has gripped Keralam. Fans have erected large cutouts of players like Neymar. The opening ceremony will see performances from stars like Shakira, Burna Boy, and India's own Nora Fatehi.

With just hours left before the first whistle of the FIFA World Cup 2026, football fever has well and truly taken over parts of India. From giant cutouts and colourful banners to street screenings and fan gatherings, the excitement surrounding the biggest tournament in world football is hard to miss. Nowhere is that passion more visible than in Keralam, a state where football has long enjoyed a special place in people's hearts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Football Fever in Keralam

Although India is not participating in the tournament, that has done little to dampen the enthusiasm. Across towns and villages, fans have decorated streets with the flags of their favourite nations. In Malappuram district's Wandoor region, Brazil supporters have put up a massive flex banner featuring Neymar and members of the Brazilian coaching staff. Installed by the Munda Jazz Club, the banner has quickly become a talking point among locals as supporters gear up to cheer for the five-time world champions. The Malappuram Municipality has also installed a unique football-themed art installation to promote a plastic-free environment and raise awareness among residents ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Similar scenes are playing out in Kottayam, where posters and banners of football stars have appeared across the town. Whether it is Argentina, Brazil, Portugal or France, supporters are proudly displaying their colours and backing their favourite teams ahead of the month-long football spectacle.

Star-Studded Opening Ceremony

Meanwhile, this year's tournament generated additional excitement because of the star power both on and off the pitch. According to ABC News, Shakira is set to perform Dai Dai, the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside Nigerian music star Burna Boy. The Mexico City ceremony will mark the song's first live performance before a global audience. For Indian fans, there is another reason to tune in. Actor, dancer and singer Nora Fatehi is set to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony in Toronto, which marks yet another major international milestone in her career. Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana and Tyla are all scheduled to perform. FIFA has also confirmed that Ryan Castro will join J Balvin during the celebrations.

How to Watch in India

For fans in India, the ceremony will begin at 11 p.m. IST and will be broadcast on Unite8 Sports channels, including Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. It will also be available for live streaming on Zee5. (ANI)