Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video

Former Indian cricket captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni recently stole the spotlight as a video of him engaging in a lively dandiya dance with his former CSK teammate, West Indian superstar Dwayne Bravo, went viral. The enchanting moment occurred during the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Dhoni, alongside Bravo, epitomized the spirit of celebration as they graced the event with their presence. Their camaraderie and infectious energy illuminated the festivities, leaving an indelible mark on the gathering. The sight of these cricketing legends immersing themselves in the cultural revelry of dandiya underscored the joyous atmosphere of the occasion.

Notably, Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, also joined in the dance festivities, further adding to the jubilant ambiance of the event. The couple's enthusiastic participation mirrored their genuine enjoyment and appreciation of the cultural traditions on display.

Amidst the celebration, Dhoni seized the opportunity to engage in conversations with esteemed personalities from the Bollywood industry, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Telugu movie star Ram Charan. His affable demeanor and warmth resonated with the luminaries present, highlighting his widespread appeal beyond the realm of cricket.

Looking ahead, Dhoni shifts his focus to the IPL 2024 season, aiming to guide the Chennai Super Kings towards their sixth title. After hinting that the upcoming campaign could be his final one following last season's final, the former India skipper remains determined. CSK coach Stephen Fleming emphasized Dhoni's enthusiasm and unwavering dedication to the team and franchise.

"We've had succession plans for MS for about 10 years," Fleming smiled. "It is going to be a talking point., but he is as engaged and as enthusiastic as I have seen him for a while. While that passion is there for the team and franchise, we'll roll on," Fleming said when he was asked about Dhoni's succession plans.

Last season, Dhoni grappled with a knee issue but underwent surgery in preparation for the upcoming season. The Indian wicketkeeper initiated his tournament preparations well in advance.

CSK's inaugural match of the season on March 22 at Chepauk will see them go head-to-head against RCB.