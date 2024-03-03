Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video

    A video of CSK icon MS Dhoni and his former teammate Dwayne Bravo enjoying a night of dandiya at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar has gone viral on X.

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

    Former Indian cricket captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni recently stole the spotlight as a video of him engaging in a lively dandiya dance with his former CSK teammate, West Indian superstar Dwayne Bravo, went viral. The enchanting moment occurred during the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

    Dhoni, alongside Bravo, epitomized the spirit of celebration as they graced the event with their presence. Their camaraderie and infectious energy illuminated the festivities, leaving an indelible mark on the gathering. The sight of these cricketing legends immersing themselves in the cultural revelry of dandiya underscored the joyous atmosphere of the occasion.

    Notably, Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, also joined in the dance festivities, further adding to the jubilant ambiance of the event. The couple's enthusiastic participation mirrored their genuine enjoyment and appreciation of the cultural traditions on display.

    Amidst the celebration, Dhoni seized the opportunity to engage in conversations with esteemed personalities from the Bollywood industry, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Telugu movie star Ram Charan. His affable demeanor and warmth resonated with the luminaries present, highlighting his widespread appeal beyond the realm of cricket.

    Looking ahead, Dhoni shifts his focus to the IPL 2024 season, aiming to guide the Chennai Super Kings towards their sixth title. After hinting that the upcoming campaign could be his final one following last season's final, the former India skipper remains determined. CSK coach Stephen Fleming emphasized Dhoni's enthusiasm and unwavering dedication to the team and franchise.

    "We've had succession plans for MS for about 10 years," Fleming smiled. "It is going to be a talking point., but he is as engaged and as enthusiastic as I have seen him for a while. While that passion is there for the team and franchise, we'll roll on," Fleming said when he was asked about Dhoni's succession plans.

    Last season, Dhoni grappled with a knee issue but underwent surgery in preparation for the upcoming season. The Indian wicketkeeper initiated his tournament preparations well in advance.

    CSK's inaugural match of the season on March 22 at Chepauk will see them go head-to-head against RCB.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song and more (Videos) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh during his energetic performance (Video) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh during his energetic performance

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding Day 2: Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan dance to 'Naatu Naatu'-WATCH RBA

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding Day 2: Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan dance to 'Naatu Naatu'-WATCH

    Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding: Harshdeep Kaur performs on Day 2, sings songs from 'Raees' and 'YJHD' NIR

    Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding: Harshdeep Kaur performs on Day 2, sings songs from 'Raees' and 'YJHD'

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh, Akon's team arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities NIR

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh, Akon’s team arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities

    Recent Stories

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Highlights Day 2: Deepika Padukone to Mark Zuckerberg and more spotted in style RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding Highlights Day 2: Deepika Padukone to Mark Zuckerberg and more spotted

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-641 March 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-641 March 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, who's making her poll debut gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, who's making her poll debut

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song and more (Videos) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Did you know BJP dropped 33 sitting MPs in first list of candidates gcw

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Did you know BJP dropped 33 sitting MPs in first list of candidates?

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon