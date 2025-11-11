Esha Deol squashed rumours of his death on social media. She shared that her father is stable and is recovering squashing death reports which earlier emerged

Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away on Monday night, November 10, 2025, at the age of 89. The actor breathed his last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, as confirmed by a report from India Today. The iconic star had been battling age-related ailments for quite some time. According to reports, he was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit on Monday afternoon after his condition worsened and was subsequently placed on a ventilator. However, Esha Deol issued a clarification stating that her father is stable and is recovering.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dharmendra Condition

The actor, known for his immense contribution to Indian cinema, had been hospitalised last week as his health began to deteriorate. Sources revealed that Dharmendra had been kept in the ICU for several days to limit visitors. However, his condition became critical on Monday afternoon, prompting an increase in visits from family members and sparking concern across the film fraternity. Over his illustrious career spanning more than six decades, Dharmendra appeared in over 300 films and is celebrated as one of the most charismatic and versatile stars of Hindi cinema.

Earlier, on November 3, Dharmendra’s wife and veteran actress Hema Malini had shared an update regarding his health. When she was approached by photographers at the airport who inquired about the actor’s well-being, she responded briefly, indicating that she was fine but appeared visibly concerned about her husband’s health at the time.

Tributes Pour In From Movie Fraternity

Last night people from the film fraternity visited the hospital to check in. Shah Rukh Khan along with his son Aaryan Khan visited last night. Ameesha Patel was seen living the hospital teary eyed. Govinda too rushed in last night.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave condolences to the family on a tweet which he later deleted as Esha Deol squashed reports of her father's well being.