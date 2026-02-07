Dhanush's upcoming film, 'D55,' has gone on floors, starring Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela. This marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Mammootty. The film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

Star-studded Cast and Production Kick-off

Actor Dhanush's upcoming project, tentatively titled 'D55,' recently went on floors with a traditional mahurat pooja. The film stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela in key roles. This also marks the first time that Dhanush and Mammootty have teamed up for a film, leaving fans excited to see them share the screen.

Production house Wunderbar Films took to their X account to share pictures from the set. Along with the photos, they wrote, "When all smiles led to a powerful start. Candid moments from the #D55 pooja." When all smiles led to a powerful start 🔥 Candid Moments from the #D55 pooja ♥️@dhanushkraja @mammukka @Rajkumar_KP @wunderbarfilms @RTakeStudios @Sai_Pallavi92 @sreeleela14 @SaiAbhyankkar @Shra2309 @azy905 @theSreyas @APIfilms @homescreenent @sandy_sashr @vishurams… pic.twitter.com/WXbdQ4Rpy8 — Wunderbar Films (@wunderbarfilms) February 6, 2026

Sai Pallavi Reunites with Dhanush

Earlier, the makers had shared a post announcing Sai Pallavi's inclusion in the project. The team welcomed her with a message that read, "She's about grace and strength - all at once. Welcoming everybody's favourite @Sai_Pallavi92 on board #D55. The hit combo returns to the big screen." This will be the second time Sai Pallavi is teaming up with Dhanush. The two previously appeared together in Maari 2, directed by Balaji Mohan.

Behind the Camera

The film is being directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who previously made Amaran. The music will be composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Further details about the project are still under wraps.

Dhanush's Recent Work

Dhanush was last seen in the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film tells the story of Shankar, a man whose life changes after a painful breakup. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix. (ANI)