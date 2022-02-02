  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dhanush's ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in hospital, tests positive for Covid-19

    Aishwaryaa contracted the deadly virus despite taking all the precautions; she is currently in hospital and shared this post

    Dhanush ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in hospital, tests positive for Covid-19 RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa has been in the headlines since her marital separation from actor Dhanush news was out. Today, Aishwaryaa shared another news with a picture of her saying she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The filmmaker announced her Covid-19 diagnosis on Tuesday night on Instagram. She said that she contracted the virus despite taking all the precautions. Aishwaryaa wrote, “Tested positive even after all precautions… got admitted… please mask up get vaccinated and be safe… bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me."

    Last month, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush announced their separation through a joint statement confirming the split. It makes their fans heartbroken and shocked. Not just that many Rajinikanth's fans were worried about superstar's health and peace.

    In an interview, Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja rubbished the news calling the separation a 'family quarrel'. A new report said that Rajinikanth had been affected by Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s divorce. Many media reports said that Dhanush’s family is also pressurizing the couple to reconcile.

    Reportedly, Rajinikanth wants Aishwaryaa to ‘mend her marriage’ with Dhanush. The ex-couple has two sons Yatra and Linga; Aishwaryaa and Dhanush have plans to co-parent them. A report published in India Today reveals that Dhanush's workaholic nature might have created issues between the two. A source close to the pair has told that Dhanush work comes first before anything else.

    Also Read: Did Ram Gopal Varma taunt Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split, call them 'good trend setters'?

    Meanwhile, both are busy in their work, Dhanush is shooting for the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi. The Telugu part of the movie has been called Sir, executed by Venky Atluri. And Aishwaryaa is functioning with Bay Films on a music video. The video was shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. 

    Also Read: Here's how Rajinikanth reacted to Dhanush, Aishwaryaa's divorce news

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is 'Captain America' Chris Evans dating 'Warrior Nun' actress Alba Baptista? Fans believe so

    Is 'Captain America' Chris Evans dating 'Warrior Nun' actress Alba Baptista? Fans believe so

    Snowdrop draws to a close: Blackpink's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in bid each other emotional farewell

    Snowdrop draws to a close: Blackpink's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in bid each other emotional farewell

    Rihanna pregnant: Fans celebrate news of singer and A$AP Rocky expecting their first child

    Rihanna pregnant: Fans celebrate news of singer and A$AP Rocky expecting their first child

    Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31: The Walking Dead universe mourns loss of precious soul

    Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31: The Walking Dead universe mourns loss of precious soul

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE Shane McMahon to compete at Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 38 despite backstage heat-ayh

    WWE: Shane McMahon to compete at Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 38 despite backstage heat

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan shows off his tone physique; actor is all set for final leg of Tiger 3 RCB

    Salman Khan shows off his tone physique; actor is all set for final leg of Tiger 3

    WHO says Omicron sub variant detected in 57 nations could be more infectious gcw

    WHO says Omicron sub variant detected in 57 nations, could be more infectious

    Budget 2022: Debate on President's address begins today, Rahul Gandhi to speak first - ADT

    Budget 2022: Debate on President's address begins today, Rahul Gandhi to speak first

    UP Election 2022 BSP chief Mayawati to kick off poll campaign in Agra on February 2 gcw

    UP Election 2022: BSP chief Mayawati to kick off poll campaign in Agra on February 2

    PM Modi to address BJP workers virtually on Budget 2022 gcw

    PM Modi to address BJP workers virtually on Budget 2022

    Recent Videos

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD-dnm

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'-ycb

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Confederation on Indian Industries CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget-ycb

    Budget 2022: CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez on NorthEast United win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs HFC: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss

    Video Icon