Dhanush's ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in hospital, tests positive for Covid-19

Aishwaryaa contracted the deadly virus despite taking all the precautions; she is currently in hospital and shared this post

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa has been in the headlines since her marital separation from actor Dhanush news was out. Today, Aishwaryaa shared another news with a picture of her saying she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The filmmaker announced her Covid-19 diagnosis on Tuesday night on Instagram. She said that she contracted the virus despite taking all the precautions. Aishwaryaa wrote, “Tested positive even after all precautions… got admitted… please mask up get vaccinated and be safe… bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me."

Last month, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush announced their separation through a joint statement confirming the split. It makes their fans heartbroken and shocked. Not just that many Rajinikanth's fans were worried about superstar's health and peace.

In an interview, Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja rubbished the news calling the separation a 'family quarrel'. A new report said that Rajinikanth had been affected by Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s divorce. Many media reports said that Dhanush’s family is also pressurizing the couple to reconcile.

Reportedly, Rajinikanth wants Aishwaryaa to ‘mend her marriage’ with Dhanush. The ex-couple has two sons Yatra and Linga; Aishwaryaa and Dhanush have plans to co-parent them. A report published in India Today reveals that Dhanush's workaholic nature might have created issues between the two. A source close to the pair has told that Dhanush work comes first before anything else.

Meanwhile, both are busy in their work, Dhanush is shooting for the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi. The Telugu part of the movie has been called Sir, executed by Venky Atluri. And Aishwaryaa is functioning with Bay Films on a music video. The video was shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

