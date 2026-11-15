Dhanashree Verma is set to make her Telugu film debut as a lead actor in the upcoming movie 'Hey Kannamma'. Produced by Dil Raju Productions and co-starring Yash Master and Karthika Muraleedharan, it releases on November 27.

Dhanashree Verma Set to Make Telugu Film Debut With Hey Kannamma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Dhanashree Verma is set to make her Telugu film debut as a lead actor with ‘Hey Kannamma’. The dancer and social media personality shared the news on social media, where she also gave fans a first look at the film through its teaser. Backed by Dil Raju Productions, the film also stars Yash Master and Karthika Muraleedharan. The makers have announced November 27 as its theatrical release date.

Dhanashree shared the announcement on Instagram and spoke about her experience of working on the film. Calling it a special project, she said she was looking forward to audiences watching it on the big screen. “This one is incredibly special to me. It’s been such a beautiful journey, and I cannot wait for all of you to experience it on the big screen,” she wrote.

On Sunday, the actress also shared the official teaser of the film, giving viewers a glimpse of her new project. She called it a new beginning as she steps into Telugu cinema with her first lead role. Sharing the teaser, Dhanashree thanked the team for being part of the journey and said she was looking forward to the film’s release in theatres. In her post, Dhanashree wrote, "A little glimpse into a very special new beginning! Presenting the official teaser of my Telugu debut film #heykannamma, where I get to step into a whole new world as a lead actor with the wonderful Dil Raju Productions, and a journey that holds a very special place in my heart."

She added, "Here’s a little taste of what’s coming your way! Can’t wait for you all to watch it on the big screen and shower us with your love. In cinemas 27th November!" With ‘Hey Kannamma’, Dhanashree is taking her first step into Telugu cinema as a lead actor. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27.