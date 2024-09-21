Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Johnny Depp to receive lifetime achievement at 2024 Rome Film Festival

    Johnny Depp's comeback to directing with Modi follows his critically failed debut with The Brave in 1997. This is also one of Depp's first major ventures since his 2022 court lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, in which he sued her for defamation over her allegations of domestic abuse. 

    Johnny Depp to receive lifetime achievement at 2024 Rome Film Festival RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 12:38 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

    American actor and musician Johnny Depp is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement award at the Rome Film Festival 2024. Along with the award, the actor's latest directorial project, 'Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness' will also be screened at the festival. Modi is a remarkable biopic on the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. 

    Modi, which stars Riccardo Scamarcio as the renegade painter and sculptor known for his breakthrough modern portraiture and nudes, will premiere in Rome's non-competitive Grand Public section. The film will eventually be released in Italy, with Be Water working with Maestro Distribution and Medusa Film.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

     

    Alongside Scamarcio, the picture features an amazing cast that includes Al Pacino as worldwide art collector Maurice Gangnat, Antonia Desplat, Stephen Graham, Bruno Gouery of The White Lotus fame, Ryan McParland Halo, and Sally Phillips from the Bridget Jones trilogy.

    The film's synopsis reads, "On the run from the police, his desire to end his career and leave the city is dismissed by fellow artists Maurice Utrillo, Chaim Soutine, and Modi’s muse, Beatrice Hastings. Modi seeks advice from his art dealer and friend, Leopold Zborowski — however, after a night of hallucinations, the chaos in Modi’s mind reaches a crescendo when faced with an American collector, Maurice Gangnat, who has the power to change his life."

    According to Deadline, Viggo Mortensen will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival and will present his film 'The Dead Don't Hurt'. This story follows Vivienne Le Coudy, played by Vicky Krieps, as she navigates a complicated relationship with Danish immigrant Holger Olsen, played by Mortensen. Their love tale unfolds against the turbulent setting of the 1860s American Civil War.

    Johnny Depp's comeback to directing with Modi follows his critically failed debut with The Brave in 1997. This is also one of Depp's first major ventures since his 2022 court lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, in which he sued her for defamation over her allegations of domestic violence. The 19th edition of the Rome Film Festival will take place from October 16 to 27.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani's DIVORCE emotionally damaged son Farhan Akhtar ATG

    Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani's DIVORCE emotionally damaged son Farhan Akhtar

    Shibani Dandekar on interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar, facing 'love jihad' trolls RTM

    Shibani Dandekar on interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar, facing 'love jihad' trolls

    Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao hopes 'Laapataa Ladies' will be India's official entry RBA

    Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao hopes 'Laapataa Ladies' will be India's official entry

    Ranbir Kapoor's photo from France goes VIRAL; fans express concern ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor's photo from France goes VIRAL; fans express concern

    VIDEO Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a golden goddess in her latest item song Stormrider RBA

    VIDEO: Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a 'golden goddess' in her latest item song ‘Stormrider’; (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Jayam Ravi talks about affair rumours with Kenishaa Francis, also slams ex-wife Aarthi RBA

    Jayam Ravi talks about affair rumours with Kenishaa Francis, also slams ex-wife Aarthi

    Apple offers FREE AirPods or Pencil while purchasing Mac and iPad; Check deal details gcw

    Apple offers FREE AirPods or Pencil while purchasing Mac and iPad; Check deal details

    Is coconut water poisonous? Health risks of overconsumption RBA

    Is coconut water poisonous? Health risks of overconsumption

    'False interpretations...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams media over Wayanad rehab cost row anr

    'False interpretations...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams media over Wayanad rehab cost row

    Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani's DIVORCE emotionally damaged son Farhan Akhtar ATG

    Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani's DIVORCE emotionally damaged son Farhan Akhtar

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon