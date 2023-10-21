Devara: Jr NTR, Jahnvi Kapoor starrer second shoot schedule to start on this date

"Devara," directed by Koratala Siva, is an upcoming film that has wrapped its initial shooting schedule with the lead actors. Now, the team is all set to embark on their second shooting schedule. The narrative of this movie is set against the backdrop of a picturesque fishing town.

In recent years, we've witnessed many Bollywood stars venturing into South Indian cinema, and they've achieved remarkable success. The latest addition to this trend is Janhvi Kapoor, who has openly expressed her affection for South Indian films and eagerly awaited her debut in this industry. All eyes are now on her performance in the movie "Devara," previously known as "NTR 30," which also features Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

The first part of the film's shooting has already been completed, and according to News18 Showsha, Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR are all set to commence the second phase of shooting for "NTR 30" on October 24th, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. This new schedule will take place in Goa, as "Devara" is set against the backdrop of the scenic coastal regions of India. The shooting for this second schedule will be continuous and could extend into the next year. Janhvi will be occupied with shooting in Goa from October onwards, and the schedule is expected to last until January.

During this phase of shooting, Janhvi will be sharing the screen with Tarak, also known as Jr NTR. She had expressed her desire to work with him for quite some time, and her wish is finally coming true. The movie's storyline revolves around a fishing town and is directed by Koratala Siva. In this film, Tarak will play a dual role, portraying both a father and a son. Additionally, the filmmakers have revealed that the movie will be released in two parts, marking Jr NTR's 30th film.

