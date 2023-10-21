Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Devara: Jr NTR, Jahnvi Kapoor starrer second shoot schedule to start on this date

    "Devara," directed by Koratala Siva, is an upcoming film that has wrapped its initial shooting schedule with the lead actors. Now, the team is all set to embark on their second shooting schedule. The narrative of this movie is set against the backdrop of a picturesque fishing town.

    Devara Jr NTR, Jahnvi Kapoor starrer second shoot schedule to start on this date SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    In recent years, we've witnessed many Bollywood stars venturing into South Indian cinema, and they've achieved remarkable success. The latest addition to this trend is Janhvi Kapoor, who has openly expressed her affection for South Indian films and eagerly awaited her debut in this industry. All eyes are now on her performance in the movie "Devara," previously known as "NTR 30," which also features Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

    The first part of the film's shooting has already been completed, and according to News18 Showsha, Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR are all set to commence the second phase of shooting for "NTR 30" on October 24th, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. This new schedule will take place in Goa, as "Devara" is set against the backdrop of the scenic coastal regions of India. The shooting for this second schedule will be continuous and could extend into the next year. Janhvi will be occupied with shooting in Goa from October onwards, and the schedule is expected to last until January.

    During this phase of shooting, Janhvi will be sharing the screen with Tarak, also known as Jr NTR. She had expressed her desire to work with him for quite some time, and her wish is finally coming true. The movie's storyline revolves around a fishing town and is directed by Koratala Siva. In this film, Tarak will play a dual role, portraying both a father and a son. Additionally, the filmmakers have revealed that the movie will be released in two parts, marking Jr NTR's 30th film.

    ALSO READ: The Intouchables: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga to team up for hindi remake of French masterpiece

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Intouchables: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga to team up for hindi remake of French masterpiece SHG

    The Intouchables: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga to team up for hindi remake of French masterpiece

    Leo Thalapathy Vijay; Sanjay Dutt's film hits notable box office milestone after just two days; Know details SHG

    Leo: Thalapathy Vijay; Sanjay Dutt's film hits notable box office milestone after just two days; Know details

    Shah Rukh Khan's youngest, AbRam Khan, makes rare public appearance in Messi jersey [WATCH] ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan's youngest, AbRam Khan, makes rare public appearance in Messi jersey [WATCH]

    Deepika Padukone's fiery red dress makes fans go crazy as she attends Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' wrap up party ATG

    Deepika Padukone's fiery red dress makes fans go crazy as she attends Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' wrap up party

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani bring Bollywood's finest together at Mumbai soiree [WATCH] ATG

    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani bring Bollywood's finest together at Mumbai soiree [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan captain Babar Azam calls for bowling & fielding Improvement after Australia clash osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan captain Babar Azam calls for bowling & fielding improvement after Australia clash

    Oppo Find N3 Flip to go on sale from October 22 Check out offers availability other details gcw

    Oppo Find N3 Flip to go on sale from October 22; Check out offers, availability & other details

    Life Mission case: ED attaches assets of Swapna Suresh, Santhosh Eappen worth over Rs 5 crore anr

    Life Mission case: ED attaches assets of Swapna Suresh, Santhosh Eappen worth over Rs 5 crore

    Karnataka Examinations Authority allows Hijab during exams but with a rider vkp

    Karnataka Examinations Authority allows Hijab during exams but with a rider

    Baalbek to Beiteddine Palace: 7 MUST visit places in Lebanon ATG EAI

    Baalbek to Beiteddine Palace: 7 MUST visit places in Lebanon

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon