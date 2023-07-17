'Devara': Allu Arjun's daughter Arha to play a cameo in Jr NTR's next film?

Jr NTR is now filming for his forthcoming film, 'Devara'. According to rumours, 'Devara' has a fresh addition to its cast. Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha, is said to appear cameo in the film. Given their enthusiasm and amazing dance abilities, fans of Allu Arjun and Jr NTR have always wanted to see them on film together. While it is unlikely to materialise anytime soon, the newest rumours indicate that Allu Arha will appear in 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR. However, no formal confirmation has yet been issued.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam marked Allu Arha's acting debut. While the young one's performance was praised, the film was a flop at the box office.

Arha has reportedly inked a deal for her second feature. She is rumoured to be in discussions to perform a cameo in Jr NTR's 'Devara'. The reports around this development have sparked a lot of interest among enthusiasts. This collaboration will be greatly anticipated given both performers' large fan bases in Telugu cinema. The presence of Allu Arha in the much-anticipated release would be a real treat for the viewers.

It's worth noting that, if all goes well, 'Devara' will be Allu Arha's second film. She made her acting debut earlier this year in Gunasekhar's 'Shaakuntalam', directed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha appreciated Arha's potential and voiced faith in her future success during the release of 'Shaakuntalam'. She also praised Arha's command of the Telugu language, which she said was superior than that of most adults.

