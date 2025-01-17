Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang's heartfelt confession has fans dreaming of their wedding

In Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang’s emotional confession has captured fans’ hearts, sparking dreams of their wedding. Their growing romance has captivated viewers.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 10:39 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 10:39 AM IST

Bigg Boss 18's finale week has created a buzz with the top 6 finalists, including Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal. After Shilpa Shirodkar's emotional eviction, the competition is heating up, but fans are particularly rooting for the adorable duo, Chum and Karan.
 

article_image2

During a recent episode, Chum and Karan shared a heartfelt moment as they discussed their growing bond. Chum confessed, "Hum baaki cheez ke baremein soch hi nahi raha, yehi soch raha hai ki aap kya soch raha hai." Karan’s response, "Want Chum Darang," left fans swooning over their chemistry and budding romance.

article_image3

The couple’s intimate exchange only deepened during the conversation. Karan passionately told Chum, “I am, because you are!” To which Chum replied, “You are because I am, I am because you are!” Their sweet words and affectionate gestures made ChumVeer fans emotional, fueling their desire to see the pair together forever.

article_image4

The romance between Chum and Karan has sparked widespread excitement. Fans flooded the comments section with their support, eagerly hoping for the couple’s future together. ChumVeer fans are eagerly manifesting their wedding, and many are hoping that this love story continues long after the Bigg Boss 18 finale.

