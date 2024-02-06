Nora Fatehi Birthday: 6 times the actress made controversial headlines

Entertainment
As Nora Fatehi celebrates her 32nd birthday on February 05, here are a few times the actress made controversial headlines.
A video went viral in which Lewis Terrance appeared to be touching her buttocks. Both Nora and Terrance later claimed that the footage had been altered.
The Enforcement Directorate had questioned Nora Fatehi in October 2021 in referrence to the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
Nora and Prince Narula were spotted getting close on Bigg Boss 9 and their intimate videos went viral.
Nora Fatehi said chorographer Salman should not have participated in 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9' as she believed he was a trained dancer and hence should have been a judge.
Nora Faethi tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2021 and despite that, she stepped out. Her team later clarified that the photographs were from a previous event.