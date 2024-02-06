Entertainment

Nora Fatehi Birthday: 6 times the actress made controversial headlines

Image credits: Instagram

Nora Fatehi 32nd Birthday

As Nora Fatehi celebrates her 32nd birthday on February 05, here are a few times the actress made controversial headlines. 

Image credits: Instagram

Terrance Lewis ‘touched’ Nora Fatehi

A video went viral in which Lewis Terrance appeared to be touching her buttocks. Both Nora and Terrance later claimed that the footage had been altered. 

Image credits: Instagram

Directorate inquired Nora Fatehi

The Enforcement Directorate had questioned Nora Fatehi in October 2021 in referrence to the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Relationship with Prince Narula

Nora and Prince Narula were spotted getting close on Bigg Boss 9 and their intimate videos went viral. 

Image credits: Instagram

Comment on Salman Yusuf Khan

Nora Fatehi said chorographer Salman should not have participated in 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9' as she believed he was a trained dancer and hence should have been a judge.

Image credits: Instagram

COVID-19 dispute

Nora Faethi tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2021 and despite that, she stepped out. Her team later clarified that the photographs were from a previous event.

Image credits: Instagram
