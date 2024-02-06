Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Neha Dhupia wishes her 'love and life' Angad Bedi on his birthday [Video]

    Neha Dhupia surprises husband Angad Bedi on his birthday with a midnight wish, capturing an endearing video of him and their daughter Mehr asleep

    Neha Dhupia wishes her 'love and life' Angad Bedi on his birthday [Video]
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 7:57 AM IST

    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi embarked on their marital journey in a private ceremony on May 10, 2018, and their love story has been adorned with the arrival of their adorable daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Celebrating her husband's birthday on February 6, Neha Dhupia, in her characteristic style, extended her heartfelt wishes to Angad Bedi through a sweet and stealthy midnight video.

    In the heartwarming footage shared by the actress, Angad and their daughter Mehr are peacefully nestled in slumber as Neha serenades her husband with a birthday song, careful not to disturb their peaceful sleep. Accompanying the video was a touching caption expressing her deep love, "The mandatory midnight wish... I love you soooo much that I didn't wake up!!! Happy birthday my love, my life, my world @angadbedi. Also, our mehrunissa is @mehrdhupiabedi."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

    Reflecting on their journey as parents, Neha Dhupia recently shared a delightful moment involving their son, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. The actress expressed her joy as their little one sported Angad's childhood sweater, creating a heartwarming connection through generations.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

    In a series of pictures capturing the charming episode, Neha wrote, “Our baby boy in his daddy’s sweater when his daddy @angadbedi was 2-3 years old!!! Yes now do the math … (also, I marvel my mom in law to hold on to these) Don’t think I have shared this before but my love for #handmedowns is real … each one comes with a story of its own and always more precious than anything you can ever buy off a counter. As moms of today, a whole bunch of us, we believe in passing books, toys, and clothes around whether they are ours or for our babies... it’s a great one for ours to keep and ours to give away. And yes, a large part of it is also given away to kids and moms in need!”

    ALSO READ: 'Baby John' first look: Varun Dhawan looks fierce in Atlee's next, film to release on THIS date

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 7:57 AM IST
