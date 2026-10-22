Delhi Police has refused permission for Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 concert at JLN Stadium, citing security threats and festive season commitments, drawing sharp criticism from AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj against the government.

Delhi Police Denies Permission for Concert

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Delhi Police’s South District has denied permission for singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour concert scheduled to be held on October 30, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. South District DCP issued the order on October 21, following a permission request submitted by BookMyShow Live on October 14. According to the order, the police cited specific threat-related inputs, multiple security and law-and-order commitments during the ongoing festive season, and other law-and-order concerns. The letter states that the request to organise the concert “cannot be acceded to.”

On Thursday, the Delhi Police have denied permission for Diljit Dosanjh's scheduled October 30 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium due to security concerns. The singer’s show, part of his Aura India Tour, reportedly did not receive security clearance after police reviewed the request to organise the event. According to a letter reportedly addressed to ticketing platform BookMyShow by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, the request could not be approved due to threat-related inputs, security requirements during the festive season and other law and order concerns.

AAP Criticizes Government Over Concert Cancellation

Saurabh Bhardwaj, the Delhi AAP President, condemned the denial of permission for Diljit Dosanjh's concert at JLN Stadium in Delhi, calling it "India's misfortune." AAP leader alleged that the Indian government is targeting artists who spoke against it, citing the denial of permission for Diljit Dosanjh's concert at JLN Stadium in Delhi. He praised the singer for raising his voice in support of protesting farmers and students, saying the move could make Dosanjh a “superhero for the youth.”

While talking to ANI, Bhardwaj said, "It is India's misfortune that when an industrialist makes money or a star becomes a superstar, they start fearing the government. You don't see this in other countries. But Diljit Dosanjh is among the few artists who raised his voice for farmers when they were sitting at the borders and for students when police allegedly used brutality against them. I believe the government is sending a message to superstars that if they speak against it, their work will be shut down. Because of such actions, Diljit Dosanjh will become a superhero for the youth." (ANI)