Def Leppard is on its first-ever headline tour in India, a landmark event for rock fans set for March 2026. Currently playing in three cities to huge crowds, the tour was celebrated by Amul and attended by celebs like Preity Zinta in Mumbai.

Rock fans across India are witnessing a landmark moment as Def Leppard embarks on its first-ever full-scale headline tour of the country in March 2026, marking a long-awaited return after a previously cancelled visit in 2008. The iconic British band is currently performing across three major Indian cities, with each stop drawing large crowds and enthusiastic fan response.

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Amul's Musical Tribute

Adding a distinctly Indian flavour to the tour, Amul India marked the occasion by releasing a special topical creative dedicated to the Def Leppard India Tour 2026. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india)

"Amul Topical: English rock band Def Leppard tours India," Amul India wrote in the caption.

'Full-Circle Moment' for Fans

The tour has been described by fans as a full-circle moment, given the band's decades-long popularity in India despite never having completed a proper tour before.

Star-Studded Shows and Classic Hits

The Mumbai leg of the tour concluded on March 27 to considerable fanfare. Several well-known faces, including actor Preity Zinta and Dino Morea, were spotted attending the concert. Earlier the band had performed in Shillong, with the third leg commencing in Bengaluru.

Audiences at the shows have been treated to some of Def Leppard's most enduring hits. The setlist features classic anthems such as "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Hysteria," "Photograph," and "Rock of Ages," songs that have defined the band's global legacy and continue to resonate with multiple generations of listeners. (ANI)