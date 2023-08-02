Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone reveals secrets about her marriage with Ranveer Singh; This is how her parents reacted

    When asked how her parents, Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, reacted when she told them that Ranveer Singh was the one, Deepika Padukone had a sweet response.
     

    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    One of Bollywood's cutest couples, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh frequently make news for their social media PDA. Now, a brand-new video has appeared online in which she discusses their relationship in depth as well as how her parents reacted to her connection with Ranveer Singh. Ek to maine yeh nahi kaha ki Ranveer Singh is the one, Deepika explained further. However, I believe that since the parents were present, it was evident that they were overjoyed and delighted.

    Ranveer recently discussed his relationship with his mother-in-law Ujjala Padukone. He claimed that Deepika's family never comprehended their relationship throughout the early years of their relationship when talking about how it was received by Deepika. He can be heard saying in the video, "Unke palle nahi pada khas kar ke meri mother-in-law ko." But as they became closer and spent more time together, they came to see that he is a decent man with a clean heart. In the recent viral video, when the host inquired about Prakash and Ujjala Padukone's reactions after Deepika told them that Ranveer Singh was the one, Deepika responded in an adorable manner. The diva described the encounter and said she didn't declare he was the one.

    According to the uninitiated, the couple fell in love while collaborating on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2012 film Ram-Leela. They dated for six years before getting married in 2018. They certainly are the definition of a pair goals and have raised the standard for all loves out there after being together for more than ten years.

