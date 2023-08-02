Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to spark magic in Shiva Nirvana's romantic film

    Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mesmerizing chemistry and fearless performances shine in the enchanting romance, Kushi. Director Shiva Nirvana crafts a relatable love story, set to captivate audiences with its heartfelt narrative and chartbuster music. A must-watch film releasing on September 1st.

    Kushi Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to spark magic in Shiva Nirvana's romantic film
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    Kushi, an enchanting romantic film brings together Vijay Deverakonda and the mesmerizing Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Their on-screen chemistry has captivated audiences nationwide, making them a delightful pair to watch. The movie's music, including chart-topping songs like 'Tu Meri Roja,' 'Aradhya,' and the title track, has already won over the hearts of fans and set the stage for a season of love.

    The film revolves around the love story of two young hearts, exploring the beauty and romance that blossoms between them and the challenges they face in the real world. Vijay Deverakonda has always been the epitome of the boy next door, with his honest charm and self-made success, endearing him to fans from all over the country. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the other hand, has risen to stardom through her talent and beauty, becoming a symbol of strength, hard work, and humility for the new age woman.

    ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2: 7 reasons to watch Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky comedy film

    Director Shiva Nirvana, who helms the project, praised both actors for their fearlessness and dedication to their craft. He expressed his admiration for Samantha's acting abilities, having worked with her previously in Majili, and he considers Vijay Deverakonda to be one of the great actors of their time. Their seamless and realistic performances bring life to the characters in the film and add a magical touch to the storyline. Shiva Nirvana feels blessed to direct this talented pair, knowing that their chemistry, performances, and understanding of the characters have elevated the movie to new heights.

    ALSO READ: Jaadoo is back: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan to re-release 'Koi Mil Gaya' on August 4; read details

    Kushi is set to be released on September 1st and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. With a heartfelt storyline and the brilliant performances of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, audiences are in for a treat that will redefine love and romance on the big screen.

