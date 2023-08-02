Dream Girl 2: 7 reasons to watch Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky comedy film

The wait is finally over as the highly anticipated trailer of Dream Girl 2 has hit the internet, leaving fans in splits with its uproarious comedy and star-studded cast. The film brings together the dynamic duo of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, whose on-screen chemistry is sure to work magic on screen.

After winning the hearts of audiences and fans as Pooja in the 2019 smash hit film Dreamgirl, Ayushmann Khurrana, who wowed his fans and netizens with multi-layered performances in recent films like An Action Hero and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana is back to tickle the funny bone of audiences and fans with his double role as Pooja and the other mysterious character in much-awaited sequel titled Dreamgirl 2. Dreamgirl 2 is creating a lot of buzz and has piqued curiosity of audiences and fans as Ayushmann Khurrana is coming back to screens as Karam and Pooja and this will surely cause a riot in the lives of audiences.

ALSO READ: Jaadoo in back: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan to re-release 'Koi Mil Gaya' on August 4; read details

Here are 7 reasons you should not miss out on watching the film:

1. Quirky trailer with an impressive performance by Ayushmann:

The trailer boasts bone-tickling dialogue and showcases the hilarious camaraderie of the lead pair of Ayushmann Khurana and Ananya Panday.

2. A fresh new pairing of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday:

The film brings the dynamic duo of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, whose on-screen chemistry can surely work magic on the celluloid screen.

3. The ensemble star cast of the film is exceptional:

All set to make audiences laugh are an ensemble of talented actors, including Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz, all geared up to deliver an entertaining performance that is sure to resonate with the audience.

4. Fans are thrilled since Dream Girl 2 is one of the most awaited sequels in 2023:

In a recent statement expressing excitement, Ekta Kapoor said, "Dream Girl 2 is the most awaited sequel of 2023. And, we are thrilled to present this comedy entertainer that will keep the audience laughing throughout."

5. Ayushmann Khurrana aces the dual characters with ease:

Leading actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his thrill and joy, saying, "Dream Girl 2 has been a joyride from the beginning. The script is hilarious. I am just elated to bring laughter and entertainment in the lives of our fans once again."

6. The storyline of Karam and Pooja surely causes a laughter riot:

Karam is a boy living in Mathura with his father, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone and has a unique talent for singing and speaking in a female voice. Karam's alter ego and hidden part is Pooja, who uses it as the only way out, to go and get his girl (Ananya Panday), who he loves. 7. Intense love of admirers and listeners for Pooja causes chaos in Karam's life: This intense love of so many people for Pooja creates wild chaos in Karam's life! The narrative is filled and laced with a hilarious comedy of errors. The laugh riot picks up from there on, making it even funnier.

ALSO READ: Who was Nitin Desai? Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar's Art Director dies by suicide at ND Studio