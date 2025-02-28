Deepika Padukone reveals driving factors to success, challenges on cinematic journey

Global icon Deepika Padukone recently shared her insights on her cinematic journey from bollywood to entrepeneurship. She revealed her success mantra and factors that drive her towards better performances.

Deepika Padukone is a global star with unmatchable fanbase. Her talents has shocked and surprised the whole Industry and her filmography is a true reflection of her talents. From girl next door to Rajasthani queen to mother of a child, Deepika did it all on screen effortlessly. Her accomplishments from Bollywood to entrepeneurship, her passion got her a very long way making her stand out in the competitive world of entertainment and business.

Deepika Padukone reveals driving factors to success:

In a recent interview, Deepika reflected on the traits that have helped her achieve success and said, “Discipline, dedication, determination and patience,”. She further stated, ''Especially in the fast-paced world that we live in now, people seem to want instant gratification, and everything has to happen now.”

Balancing her professional ventures with her entrepreneurial spirit, Deepika shared how she maintains her focus on things to make them work. “The movies will always happen because they are what makes all this possible, so I’ll continue to nurture that,” she stated. “That’s what empowers me to do all of the other work that I do. I’ve been very lucky like that, to be able to balance it all'' she further elaborated.

Beyond ruling the box office with her films and being the trailblazing global ambassador of global brands. Deepika also has founded The Live Laugh Love Foundation (LLL) which is a nonprofit that aims to create awareness of mental health. Their main motto is to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and increase access to credible resources while focusing on affordability of mental healthcare in India.

This year, the Foundation is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and has since been headed up by her sister, and former member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council for Mental Health, Anisha Padukone, as CEO.

After motherhood, Deepika recently got back on camera when she opened the 25th anniversary show for renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi and attended global brand Cartier’s 25th anniversary in Dubai . Fans are eagerly waiting for the next film from Deepika Padukone after being a mother.

