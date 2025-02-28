Eye Health: Here's how unmanaged Cortisol levels can lead to Glaucoma risk

Cortisol is a very commonly used term to define health related issues these days. But what is this cortisol? how does it effect our physical health? what are the connections with mental health and eye health? Let's have a clear look on these.

Glaucoma is an eye health condition that causes irreversible vision loss if not properly diagnosed and treated early. It is caused by the damage of optic nerve which is often caused due to increased pressure in the eye. Recent researches has highlighted the potential link between unmanaged cortisol levels and the risk of developing glaucoma.

The Role of Cortisol:

Cortisol is often known as the "stress hormone''. This is produced by the adrenal glands in response to stress by various factors. It plays a crucial role in various regular functions, including metabolism, reducing inflammation inside, and controlling blood sugar levels in balance. But, chronic stress can keep your cortisol levels constantly high and this effects on overall health too.

Cortisol and Eye Pressure

It is said that consistent high cortisol levels can lead to an increase in intraocular pressure (IOP), which is a vital risk factor for glaucoma. When the body experiences stress, cortisol is released in the body. This also cause an increase in heart rate and blood pressure. This stress response can also raise eye pressure leading to the progression of glaucoma.

Impact on Optic Nerve

High cortisol levels and chronic stress can weaken the cells in the optic nerve over time and with the use of digital devices, making them more vulnerable to damage. Additionally, stress-induced behaviors such as poor sleep patterns, unhealthy lifestyle choices, and unhealthy food habits to glaucoma medications can further aids in optic nerve damage. This creates a violent and unhealthy cycle where stress and anxiety worsen glaucoma, leading to further stress and anxiety.

Managing Cortisol Levels:

It is important to manage stress to balance your cortisol levels. This can help in preventing glaucoma to grow to damage the optic nerve. Let's have a look at the strategies to maintain good eye health.



Regular Exercise: Physical activities can help in many health issues. That can help reduce stress and lower cortisol levels throughout the day. This can in return help you with eye health.



Meditation and Yoga: Yoga and Meditation help you gain relaxation and can also help to manage stress effectively. Meditation and Yoga are proved to relax your body and mind helping you to manage stress.



Healthy Diet: Our diet decides our health, consuming a balanced diet rich in antioxidants can support eye health and all over health.



Adequate Sleep: Make sure you get sufficient and quality sleep can help regulate cortisol levels to keep your mind stressfree.



Psychological Support: Seeking support from mental health professionals can help manage stress and anxiety if you are not able to manage them on your own can help you.



Regular eye check-ups and proper treatment plans are also essential in maintaining good eyesight and preventing glaucoma progression.

