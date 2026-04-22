Actor Deepika Padukone was spotted back at work shortly after announcing her second pregnancy with husband Ranveer Singh. Director Punit Malhotra shared a BTS photo from a shoot, praising her professionalism and offering fans a first look.

Actor Deepika Padukone appears to have resumed work commitments shortly after announcing her second pregnancy with actor Ranveer Singh, as filmmaker Punit Malhotra shared a new behind-the-scenes picture from a shoot featuring the actor. The duo, who welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh in 2024, recently announced that they are expecting their second child, sparking widespread excitement among fans across social media. Amid the happy news, Deepika was seen continuing professional commitments. Director Punit Malhotra recently shared a picture with the actor on Instagram from a shoot, offering the fans the first glimpse of the actor following the pregnancy announcement. In the photo, Deepika was seen in a white outfit, keeping her look simple, elegant and minimal. Along with the picture, Malhotra also praised the actor for her professionalism and warmth during the shoot.

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"This shoot? 10/10. No notes! Thank you @deepikapadukone for being so warm, gracious and wonderful... truly grateful! I owe you one" Take a look https://www.instagram.com/p/DXYieivir4k/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Second Pregnancy Announcement

Deepika and Ranveer had announced their second pregnancy on Sunday, April 19, through a social media post. The couple shared a sweet picture in which their daughter Dua Padukone Singh was seen holding a pregnancy test kit. The post quickly caught the attention of fans online. https://www.instagram.com/p/DXTQMtwjBHn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Deepika and Ranveer's Relationship

The couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy after dating for six years. Deepika and Ranveer first met on the sets of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', and later went on to star together in films such as 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat', becoming one of Bollywood's most celebrated on-screen pairs as well as a widely followed real-life couple. (ANI)