Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant, Bungalow. The chef shared a video of the couple learning to make modaks to mark the new year and celebrate the success of Ranveer's latest film, 'Dhurandhar'.

Lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently vacationing in New York. Renowned chef Vikas Khanna, who runs restaurant Bungalow in the US, on Wednesday, gave fans a sneak peek into Deepika and Ranveer's visit to his outlet, where the 'Om Shanti Om' star tried her hand at making modaks. Posting a video of Deepika and Ranveer learning how to make modaks from him, Vikas on Instagram wrote, "This has to be the most blessed end to 2025 -- a new beginning in honor of India. Team Bungalow had the privilege of celebrating with Ranveer & Deepika her first modak All our guests walking into Bungalow today will enjoy pomegranat & cardamom modaks for an auspicious beginning to 2026."

He added, "Celebrating DHURANDHAR -- standing taller than any film in the world. Modak is a sweet dumpling offered to Lord Ganesha, symbolizing auspicious beginnings, prosperity, wisdom, and blessings. Pomegranate is considered sacred in many cultures around the world for health & wellbeing. Standing in front of my parents wedding picture and creating modaks from the molds I just got from Siddhivinayak Temple.....I'm truly humbled."

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is basking in the success of his film 'Dhurandhar'. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars an ensemble cast of Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan, with Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Made in two parts, the first instalment follows a decade-long Indian intelligence operation in which an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld. The film was released on December 5 and is running in theatres. Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. (ANI)