Deepika Padukone is back as Meenamma for Rohit Shetty's 'Current Laga Re', and fans are in a frenzy

The first song, 'Current Laga Re' from the much-awaited action comic caper, 'Cirkus' was a surprise for Deepika Padukone fanatics. The vibrant song features Deepika alongside hubby Ranveer with her electrifying dance moves and in her 'Meenamma' avatar after nine years.

The globally loved Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone and award-winning filmmaker Rohit Shetty are a dynamic duo. They both impressed fans and audiences with the superhit comedy 'Chennai Express' (2013). The actress has an ever-growing fan base across the globe. A piece of exciting news for the ardent fans of the diva is finally here. 'Gehraiyaan' fame Deepika Padukone and 'Singham' fame Rohit Shetty are back together for 'Current Laga Re', a new song from the director's upcoming next, 'Cirkus', starring Ranveer Singh.

Also loved as the 'Queen of Entertainment', Deepika Padukone has set her charm not just in India and Bollywood but is also making waves globally, representing the Indian entertainment industry on the global map.

The makers of 'Cirkus' have dropped the first song from the film on Thursday. The track titled as, Current Laga Re features real-life star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dancing their hearts out with their electrifying moves and zeal. The song commences with Deepika Padukone ruling the dance floor with flawless moves. This matched by husband and actor Ranveer Singh's energy, enhances the star couple's electrifying chemistry.

Ever since the audiences saw Deepika's glimpse in the trailer of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', the avid Deepika Padukone fans had been awaiting the release of this song.

Deepika's short cameo in the trailer had already broken the internet. This particular song is all set to do the same. The track begins with Deepika Padukone ruling the dance floor with her smooth dance moves, with Ranveer Singh's energy and the star couple's electrifying chemistry. Moreover, Deepika is seen coming back to her Meenamma avatar after nine years. The Meenamma vibes from Chennai Express on the screen, has sent a wave of excitement to her fan clubs globally. See how they reacted to it.

"Meenamma did time travel??? #QueenOfEntertainment," said a fan. "the #queenofentertainment deepika padukone in current laga re. video out now.," a fan said. "#QueenOfEntertainment is really back! #DeepikaPadukone mass," a fan shared. "Deepveer and Rohit Shetty arrived on the red carpet of #CurrentLagaRe song launch event in Mumbai today! #QueenOfEntertainment," added a fan.

It is a special cameo by Deepika for just the song in the film. The effect is so huge. The fans and netizens have been busy talking only about Deepika throughout. The film promotional spree of 'Cirkus', has already started with a bang. Deepika is all over even though she has just a special appearance no one can stop talking about her.

Apart from this, Deepika has a mega lineup ahead. 'Bajirao Mastani' fame global icon's upcoming films include Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, The Intern Remake, and Project K starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.