Deepika Padukone marked daughter Dua’s first birthday with a sweet gesture — baking a homemade cake, sharing it on Instagram, and melting fans’ hearts with her simple expression of love

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating a special milestone — their daughter Dua’s first birthday. The couple, who tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, welcomed their little girl on September 8, 2024.

Dua Padukone Turns 1

The sweet post instantly won over fans, who flooded the comments section with love and warm wishes for baby Dua. Many praised Deepika for keeping the celebration intimate and for embracing motherhood with such simplicity and joy.

Deepika and Ranveer, fondly called “DeepVeer” by their fans, had first announced their pregnancy in February 2024 with an Instagram post that read “September 2024” alongside motifs of baby clothes, shoes and balloons. In September, the couple welcomed their daughter and wrote on social media: “Welcome baby girl 8.9.2024… Deepika and Ranveer.”

Later, in November 2024, they revealed that they had named their daughter Dua, which means “a prayer.” Sharing the significance behind the name, the couple said that their daughter is truly the “Answer to our Prayers.”

The love story of Deepika and Ranveer began on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), and after years of dating, they tied the knot in a dual ceremony — a Konkani Hindu wedding and a Sikh Anand Karaj — at Lake Como in 2018. Since then, the couple has been among Bollywood’s most adored pairs.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (2024). But for now, all eyes are on the actress’s new role — a doting mother who makes even simple moments extraordinary.