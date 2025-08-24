A video allegedly showing Deepika Padukone with daughter Dua has gone viral, sparking a privacy debate. The couple has kept Dua’s face private since birth, urging fans and media to respect boundaries.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fans have eagerly awaited a glimpse of their daughter, Dua, ever since her birth. The couple has officially kept their daughter's face private, even requesting media and others to refrain from clicking her pictures or videos. However, an unofficial video circulating on social media purportedly reveals Dua's face. An X user shared the video, showing Dua sitting on Deepika's lap. Deepika wears a mask, while Dua's face is visible. The actress seems to gesture to those recording the video to stop.

Deepika Padukone's Video with Daughter Goes Viral

Sharing the video, an X user captioned it, "OMG! Dua Padukone? She's tiny and a carbon copy of Ranveer Singh." The video's location is unclear, but it shows Deepika with Dua on her lap, riding in a cart. Security guards accompany them but don't stop the person recording.

Video Deleted After Backlash

The video's release sparked criticism. One user questioned, "Why Dua Padukone? Why not Dua Singh?" Another pleaded, "Please delete this video; Ranveer and Deepika strictly forbade sharing their daughter's pictures." Another commented, "I don't think you should post this, especially without parental consent. It doesn't matter if she's a celebrity's baby; she's very young, and it's ethically wrong." Many others requested the video's removal, leading the X user to delete it.

When was Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's daughter born?

After about six years of dating, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone married on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy, with Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies. Their daughter, Dua, was born on September 8, 2024.