Bollywood star Deepika Padukone celebrated a milestone moment by ringing in her 40th birthday with a heartfelt pre-birthday gathering alongside her fans. The special event took place on December 18, 2025, in Mumbai and was personally organised by the actor, making it a rare and intimate experience for those in attendance. Fans from different parts of India were invited to be part of the celebration, which focused on gratitude, connection and shared memories.

Titled “A Day of Gratitude with Deepika Padukone,” the event stood out for its warm and personal atmosphere. Visuals that surfaced online on Deepika’s birthday showed her interacting closely with fans, chatting, smiling and taking part in activities throughout the day. The highlight of the celebration was when Deepika cut a large chocolate cake as fans sang Aankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om, a film closely associated with her early career. The moment added a nostalgic and emotional touch to the gathering.

Fans who attended the event took to social media to share their joy and appreciation. Many described the celebration as exclusive and thoughtfully planned, praising Deepika for taking the time to connect with her admirers. One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone. Wishing you another amazing year. To good health & many more films,” capturing the sentiment shared by many present.

Deepika’s appearance at the event also caught attention. She opted for a simple yet elegant look, wearing a plum-coloured sweater paired with matching pants. Her understated style complemented the intimate tone of the gathering. Several pictures showed her posing for photographs, exchanging warm smiles and making each guest feel special.

As posts from the event continued to circulate online, fans praised Deepika not just for her stardom but for her humility and grace. One message summed it up perfectly: “Happy Birthday to the most graceful soul. 18th December, a day of gratitude with Deepika Padukone.” The celebration reflected a meaningful way to mark a new decade, rooted in appreciation and genuine connection.