Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DCW writes to Union minister Anurag Thakur demanding ouster of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss over #MeToo row

    In 2018, The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) suspended Sajid Khan for a year after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. Earlier that year, he also stepped down as director of "Housefull 4" and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

    DCW writes to Union minister Anurag Thakur demanding ouster of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss over #MeToo row AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 5:44 PM IST

    Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from reality show Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women during the #MeToo movement.

    In a tweet, Maliwal said, "Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show."

     

    Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Big B likely to visit Tirupati temple on his 80th birthday

    The first episode of Bigg Boss season 16 was aired on October 1. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan.

    In 2018, The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) suspended Sajid Khan for a year after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. Earlier that year, he also stepped down as director of "Housefull 4" and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

    Also read: Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress's latest post from Australia has fans talking

    Several celebrities, including singer Sona Mohapatra condemned his participation in the show and called out those who were quiet on this matter like Farhan Akhtar and Sajid's sister Farhan Khan.

    Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee also lashed out at the makers for considering him as a participant. Some celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill and Kshmera Shah supported Khan. 

    Despite the discussions and debates on social media, this issue has not been addressed in Bigg Boss 16. Even Salman Khan gave a warm welcome to the Housefull director in the BB house.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 5:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Johar quits Twitter: Filmmaker says he wants more positive energies - Check out his last tweet RBA

    Karan Johar quits Twitter: Filmmaker says he wants more positive energies - Check out his last tweet

    Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Big B likely to visit Tirupati temple on his 80th birthday RBA

    Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Big B likely to visit Tirupati temple on his 80th birthday

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress latest post from Australia has fans talking-ayh

    Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress's latest post from Australia has fans talking

    Phone Bhoot Trailer Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan's film has fun and horrific elements RBA

    Phone Bhoot Trailer: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan's film has fun and horrific elements

    pro-wrestling WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return-ayh

    WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return

    Recent Stories

    BNB (Binance) Smart Chain hacked! $100 million stolen! Could this Impact Big Eyes Coin?-snt

    BNB (Binance) Smart Chain hacked! $100 million stolen! Could this Impact Big Eyes Coin?

    DeFi Tokens Seeking To Transform The Ecosystem - Polkadot, Quant and Runfy-snt

    DeFi Tokens Seeking To Transform The Ecosystem - Polkadot, Quant and Runfy

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav smashes 50 as India trumps Western Australia in warm-up tie, twitter reacts-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar smashes 50 as India trumps Western Australia in warm-up tie

    Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC - adt

    Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

    Karan Johar quits Twitter: Filmmaker says he wants more positive energies - Check out his last tweet RBA

    Karan Johar quits Twitter: Filmmaker says he wants more positive energies - Check out his last tweet

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon