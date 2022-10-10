DCW writes to Union minister Anurag Thakur demanding ouster of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss over #MeToo row

In 2018, The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) suspended Sajid Khan for a year after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. Earlier that year, he also stepped down as director of "Housefull 4" and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from reality show Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women during the #MeToo movement.

In a tweet, Maliwal said, "Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show."

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Big B likely to visit Tirupati temple on his 80th birthday

The first episode of Bigg Boss season 16 was aired on October 1. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan.

In 2018, The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) suspended Sajid Khan for a year after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. Earlier that year, he also stepped down as director of "Housefull 4" and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

Also read: Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress's latest post from Australia has fans talking

Several celebrities, including singer Sona Mohapatra condemned his participation in the show and called out those who were quiet on this matter like Farhan Akhtar and Sajid's sister Farhan Khan.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee also lashed out at the makers for considering him as a participant. Some celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill and Kshmera Shah supported Khan.

Despite the discussions and debates on social media, this issue has not been addressed in Bigg Boss 16. Even Salman Khan gave a warm welcome to the Housefull director in the BB house.