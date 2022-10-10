Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Big B likely to visit Tirupati temple on his 80th birthday

    On his 80th birthday, which is on October 10th Amitabh Bachchan and his family are reportedly planning to visit Tirupati temple.

    Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Big B likely to visit Tirupati temple on his 80th birthday
    One of the biggest stars in India, Amitabh Bachchan's supporters, are excitedly about his 80th birthday tomorrow, October 10th. According to reports, filmmaker R Balki and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur of the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) have prepared a unique moment for Big B during the currently running four-day film festival, "Bachchan: Back To The Beginning." 

    Dungarpur reveals that theatres showing a Bachchan movie tonight will halt the show at precisely 12 o'clock for the audience to sing the actor a happy birthday.

    This is happening all over the country where Mr Bachchan’s films are being played as a part of our festival’s initiative. Meanwhile, at Juhu PVR we are playing Amar Akbar Anthony today, and a lot of dignitaries from the film industry are attending the screening where they will join us to sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song for Mr Bachchan at 12 sharp. This is going to be huge,” shares FHF Founder Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. 

    R Balki has already asked his business friends and colleagues to attend the Amar Akbar Anthony screening this evening in a mail that he sent out to them. 

    According to a source, Amitabh Bachchan would likely mark his 80th birthday by going to the Tirupati temple with his family. On the professional front, he recently starred with Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil Grover, Elli AvrRam, and Pavail Gulati in the family comedy-drama Goodbye.

