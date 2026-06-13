David Beckham revealed the secrets to his long marriage with Victoria, citing family, mutual support, and making time for each other. He stressed their family is always the priority, which has made their relationship work for nearly three decades.

David Beckham has opened up about the foundation of his long-lasting marriage to wife Victoria Beckham, crediting family, mutual support and making time for one another as the keys to their relationship. Speaking to Variety, the retired football star reflected on maintaining a strong partnership despite decades of intense media attention and tabloid scrutiny.

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"We've been married for 27 years this July. We've been together for 29 years," David said, adding, "We've got four incredible kids. We've got businesses that we work hard on. But we always make time for each other, and we always have."

'Our family always comes first'

The couple, who married at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland, on July 4, 1999, share four children: sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper. Explaining what has helped their marriage endure over the years, David stressed the importance of prioritising both family and each other's personal growth. "I want Victoria to be the best version of herself, and vice versa. And as busy as we are, our family always comes first," he said, adding, "That's our priority, and that's what makes it work when you've been together for so long. Our priority will always be our family."

A Private Renewal of Vows

Over the course of their relationship, the couple have also renewed their wedding vows. David revealed in an interview that only "about six people" attended the private ceremony, according to People magazine.

Navigating 'Ups and Downs' Together

The former footballer has previously spoken about the challenges and rewards of a long-term relationship. During an earlier interview, he said that leaning on one another through difficult moments had strengthened their bond. "Of course, when you're with someone for that amount of time, of course you have your ups and downs, everybody knows that and at the end of the day we were lucky because we had each other at those moments," David said, as quoted by People magazine.

Anniversary Tributes and Public Affection

The Beckhams celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary last year, with Victoria sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram alongside a throwback photograph from around the time of their wedding. "Another year, another chapter in our love story. I'm so proud of the beautiful family and life we've built together," Victoria wrote, adding, "You and our four incredible children complete me. I love you so much @davidbeckham xx Here's to 26 years!! xx." The tribute featured a romantic image of the couple sharing a kiss in an outdoor swimming pool, underscoring a relationship that has remained in the public eye for nearly three decades.