Dave Mason, co-founder of rock band Traffic and writer of 'Feelin' Alright?', has died at 79. His family confirmed he passed away peacefully at his home in Nevada. He was known for his work with Traffic and as a celebrated solo artist.

Veteran English guitarist, singer and songwriter Dave Mason, best known as a co-founder of the rock band Traffic and for writing the classic track Feelin' Alright?, has died at the age of 79.

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A spokesperson for his family confirmed the news to PEOPLE magazine that the popular guitarist passed away peacefully at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada, on April 19. "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason," the spokesperson said. The family also remembered him as a celebrated songwriter, musician, singer and author.

A Storied Musical Career

Born in Worcester, United Kingdom, Mason rose to fame after co-founding Traffic in 1967 along with Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi and Chris Wood. The group became known for its fresh mix of blues, rock and psychedelic sounds during the late 1960s.

He wrote some of the band's most loved songs, including Hole in My Shoe and Feelin' Alright? The latter later became a major hit for Joe Cocker and went on to become a classic rock favourite. Although Mason left Traffic after the band's first album, he reunited with the group later in 1971 and again in 2004. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Traffic in 2004.

Beyond Traffic, Mason worked with some of music's biggest names, including The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison and Eric Clapton. He also built a successful solo career, with songs like Only You Know and I Know and his 1977 hit We Just Disagree.

He continued making music for decades, with his final recorded work appearing on the 2023 album A Shade of Blues. In the 1990s, Mason also spent time with Fleetwood Mac and appeared on their 1995 album Time.

Final Years and Family

Last year, Mason had postponed touring plans for 2024 and 2025 after suffering a severe infection. His family said he had been bravely battling the illness in recent months, according to PEOPLE magazine.

Mason is survived by his wife Winifred Wilson, daughter Danielle, and several nieces and nephews. (ANI)