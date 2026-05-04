Actor Vijay's TVK party is leading in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with over 100 seats, as per early trends. Celebrities including Nani and Nikhil Siddhartha have taken to social media to congratulate him on the historic performance.

Celebrities from the film industry on Monday extended congratulations to actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay after early counting trends in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections showed his party leading by 108 seats of the total 234 seats.

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Film Fraternity Hails Vijay's Political Debut

As the early leads came in, several film personalities took to social media to extend their wishes to Vijay. Among those who congratulated him were actors Nani, Nikhil Siddhartha, Aju Varghese, Sibi Sathyaraj and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

Nani congratulated Vijay on X and wrote, "Congratulations @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it's happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) :) Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear."

Congratulations @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it’s happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) :) Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu… — Nani (@NameisNani) May 4, 2026

Nikhil Siddhartha also posted in support of Vijay, stating, "Proud to see Thalapathy @actorvijay garu from our Indian Cinema Industry making a Huge Mark In Tamil Nadu Politics & emerging as the Single Largest Party Historic Achievement #Jananayagan #TVK"

Proud to see Thalapathy @actorvijay garu from our Indian Cinema Industry making a Huge Mark In Tamil Nadu Politics & emerging as the Single Largest Party Historic Achievement 👏🏽 #Jananayagan 🔥🔥🔥 #TVK 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/9xIFzSs4cD — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) May 4, 2026

Aju Varghese wrote on X, "The historical example of luck favours the brave ! @actorvijay sir #respect #change"

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, sharing a flag featuring Vijay's image, wrote, "THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME"

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj also extended his wishes. In one tweet, he wrote, "Blastu! Blastu!."

TVK Emerges as Single-Largest Party in Early Trends

The celebrations at Vijay's home were marked by joy and music, with family members dancing and singing the song 'Whistle Podu' from his film 'The Greatest of All Time.'

According to the latest counting trends, TVK has emerged as the single-largest party in the state, with a broader political impact already visible across constituencies.Projections indicated the party leading in 105 constituencies. That leaaves TVK 13 short of the halfway mark a number that is likely to be made up of smaller parties that were part of either the DMK or the AIADMK alliance.

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu witnessed a major shift as counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday, with results still awaiting official declaration by the Election Commission.

AIADMK alliance was ahead in 59 constituencies, while DMK alliance was leading in 70 seats.

As the trends unfolded, TVK workers gathered outside the party headquarters in Chennai, waving flags and distributing sweets in celebration of the party's performance. Security was tightened around Vijay's residence, with senior police officials deployed at the site. Actor Trisha Krishnan was also seen arriving at Vijay's house amid the celebrations.

'This is the end of dynasty': TVK Spokesperson

Party spokesperson Felix Gerald reacted strongly to the emerging mandate, saying, "You will see that there is no need for any coalition. I can assure you that much, we will form the Govt on our own...There are no ifs and buts; it is a very clear mandate. The message is very clear - people have put a full stop to the loot, corruption, nepotism and family politics. This is the end of dynasty, this is the end of DMK," said TVK's national spokesperson Felix Gerald.

Vijay Leads in Both Contested Seats

Vijay himself has been a key highlight of the election, contesting from Tiruchirappalli (East) and Perambur. In Tiruchirappalli (East), he was leading by more than 6,000 votes after the fourth round, securing 16,579 votes against DMK's Inigo Irudayaraj, who had around 10,000 votes.In Perambur, he was ahead by a margin of over 10,000 votes against DMK candidate R D Shekar.

The results have positioned Vijay as a major new force in Tamil Nadu politics, with his party's performance being widely viewed as a significant political shift in the state's long-standing Dravidian political landscape.