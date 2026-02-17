Dwayne Johnson confirms the upcoming 'Jumanji' sequel is the final chapter of the modern franchise. He announced on Instagram that veteran actor Danny DeVito has officially wrapped filming, calling it an 'honor' to share the screen with him.

Dwayne Johnson has announced that veteran actor Danny DeVito has officially wrapped filming on the upcoming untitled 'Jumanji' sequel, marking a major milestone for what has now been confirmed as the final chapter of the modern franchise. Taking to Instagram, Johnson shared a heartfelt tribute to DeVito, signalling both the completion of his co-star's scenes and the beginning of the end for the blockbuster adventure series. Principal photography began in November 2025, with DeVito completing his portions roughly three months into production.

A 'Final Dance' for the Franchise

Johnson described DeVito as a "friend" and "legend," framing the moment as more than just a routine wrap announcement. "That's an official wrap on my friend and the one and only legend, Danny DeVito," he wrote, adding, "What a ride this JUMANJI journey has been... It's been an honor to share the screen with him and more importantly, to have him as a partner in this final dance." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock) The actor also confirmed that the film will serve as the "final chapter" of the modern Jumanji saga, calling it a "beautiful grace note" to the series. By using the hashtag #TheFinalLevel, Johnson appeared to signal the likely title of the film, often referred to as 'Jumanji: The Final Level.'

The Instagram post featured a warm on-set photograph of Johnson and DeVito standing side by side, highlighting their well-known height difference. Johnson is seen leaning in with an arm around DeVito, underscoring their off-screen camaraderie.

In the previous installment, DeVito's character Eddie Gilpin inhabited Johnson's avatar, Dr. Smolder Bravestone, creating what Johnson described as a shared "DNA" between them.

Returning Cast and Release Date

The upcoming film will reunite the core avatar cast, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, alongside DeVito and the returning teenage ensemble from earlier films. Sony Pictures has slated the film for a theatrical release on December 11, 2026.

Honoring a Legacy

In addition, the movie is expected to include a respectful tribute to the late Robin Williams, who starred in the original 1995 Jumanji. Johnson's character is reportedly seen wearing the iconic dice from the first film as a necklace, symbolically connecting the franchise's past and present.