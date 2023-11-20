Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dance Party: Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi starrer to release on THIS date

    The Malayalam movie Dance Party, starring Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, and Prayaga Martin will hit theatres on December. The movie is written and directed by Sohan Seenulal.

    The Malayalam movie 'Dance Party' directed and written by Sohan Seenulal will hit theatres on December 1. The film will be released in 150 theatres across Kerala. The movie stars Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, Prayaga Martin, Jude Antony, Shradha Gokul, Lena, and others in the lead roles.

    The movie is produced under the banner of Olga Productions. The film revolves around the dance team preparing to participate in the American stage show and Anikuttan and his friends who want to enter it. The story goes in a family-friendly, entertaining mood. The shooting was done in Kochi and Bangalore.

    The trailer of the movie was released on November 10. The songs and the trailer of the film have been well received by the audience. Another highlight of the dance party is the six songs composed by Rahul Raj, Bijibal, and V3K. Saju Navodaya, Preeti Rajendran, Fukru, Binu Thrikakkara, McCartin, Abhilash Pattalam, and Narayanan are the other actors. 

    The other crew includes cinematography by Binu Kurien, Editing by V Sajan, Art by Satish Kollam, Makeup by Ronex Xavier, Costume by Arun Manohar, Sound Design by Dan Jose, Production Controller by Sunil Jose and Madhu Tammanam, Co-Director by Prakash K Madhu, Project Coordinator by Shafiq K. Kunjumon, Finance Controller by Mathew James, Designs by Collins Leophile, PR Strategy & Marketing by Content Factory Media LLP, PR & Marketing by Vysakh Vadakkeveedu and Jinu Anilkumar, PR by A. S. Dinesh and Vazhur Jose. The Central Pictures is distributing the film across Kerala.


     

