As the nation mourns Pahalgam terror attack, TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who had just visited the area, face backlash for a social media post seen as insensitive

In one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in recent times in Jammu and Kashmir, gunmen suspected to be affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba opened fire on a group of tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The assault claimed the lives of at least 28 people, including some foreign nationals, and left many others injured. The brutal incident has triggered a wave of shock and outrage across the country. Numerous celebrities have expressed their grief and condemnation on social media, demanding justice for the victims.

Television personalities Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who had recently vacationed in Jammu and Kashmir with their son Ruhaan, also addressed the incident on social media. The couple clarified that they had already departed from Kashmir prior to the attack and were unharmed. Their fans, concerned due to the couple's recent posts from Pahalgam, were relieved to know they were safe. Just two days before the tragedy, Dipika had shared a video of herself walking in the same location.

Shoaib took to Instagram to update their followers, informing them that they had left Kashmir on the morning of the attack and had reached Delhi safely. He thanked everyone for their concern and mentioned that a new vlog would be uploaded soon.

However, this announcement about an upcoming vlog did not sit well with many online users. Given the timing—shortly after the devastating attack—some social media users criticized the post as being insensitive and tone-deaf. The message quickly went viral on Reddit, with several users expressing disapproval. They argued that while the country was in mourning, the couple’s focus appeared to be on promoting content, which they found inappropriate.

One user questioned Shoaib’s judgment, wondering why he would still mention a vlog in such circumstances. Another expressed disbelief at the existence of people who eagerly await such content, implying that creators had become overly self-centered and detached from reality, especially during times of national tragedy.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of 26 of the victims have been transported to Srinagar as the nation grapples with the aftermath of the horrifying attack.