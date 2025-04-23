During a recent concert in Bhopal, singer Rekha Bhardwaj was interrupted by untimely fireworks. Despite disturbance, she remained composed, addressed issue calmly, resumed singing gracefully—earning praise from fans for patience and professionalism

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj recently performed in Bhopal, where an unexpected interruption occurred during her concert. As she was singing her iconic track Lambi Judai, fireworks were set off by the organisers, much to the singer’s displeasure. A video of the incident was shared on Instagram by Amazing_Bhopal AB, capturing the moment her performance was disrupted.

Rekha, visibly bothered by the timing of the fireworks, paused her singing and appeared to compose herself with her eyes closed. She expressed her discontent, noting that the fireworks were poorly timed and didn’t complement the music. Despite the disruption, Rekha maintained her composure and waited calmly for the noise to subside.

While addressing the situation with a touch of humor, she acknowledged that the loud noise must have caused discomfort to nearby residents, especially those who might have been asleep. Holding her mic close, she looked around with a smile, even as the sound continued.

After a considerable pause, Rekha appeared to address the organisers by name, requesting that the fireworks be stopped, remarking that the display had gone on long enough. Once the fireworks ceased, she resumed singing, greeted by enthusiastic cheers and applause from the audience.

Fans online were quick to commend her for handling the situation with such poise. One admirer highlighted her patience, calling her a true legend. Another comment praised her ability to carry on gracefully despite the disturbance, emphasizing that real composure lies in how one persists through chaos. Others noted how she didn’t lose the essence of her performance, picking up her song perfectly once the noise stopped.

Rekha Bhardwaj is celebrated for her soulful renditions and has delivered several hit tracks over the years, including Namak Ishq Ka, Kabira, Laadki, Genda Phool, Yeh Ishq Hai, and So Ja So Ja. Her voice has also enriched songs like Teri Fariyad, Mileya Mileya, Hamari Atariya Pe, Ghagra, Phir Le Aya Dil, among many others.