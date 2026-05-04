Dana Delany opened up about a regretful moment when Robert Redford knelt to praise her performance in 'Spin'. Overwhelmed and starstruck, she turned away, an interaction she now completely regrets, calling Redford a gracious person.

A Memorable, Regretful Encounter Speaking to People at the TCM Classic Film Festival ahead of a screening of Barefoot in the Park, Delany reflected on the encounter, which took place around the release of the 2003 film Spin, directed by Redford's son James Redford.Recalling the moment, Delany said Redford approached her before a screening to praise her performance. "All of a sudden, I looked to my right, and there was Robert Redford on his knees in front of me, telling me how good I was in the movie, and he wanted me to know before all the hubbub started," she said, as per the outlet. "I was so freaked out that Robert Redford was on his knees telling me this because it's all I ever wanted in life," she continued. "Then I said, 'Oh, thank you,' and I turned away because I couldn't handle it. I was just so freaked, and I regret that completely."She added, "The poor guy got off his knees and just walked away," according to People. Despite the awkward interaction, Delany emphasised that Redford was gracious and aware of the effect he had on people. "He knew the effect that he had on people," she said. Admiration for a Hollywood Icon The actor also reflected on her admiration for Redford growing up, citing The Way We Were as one of her favourite romantic films and praising his role in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. She also mentioned his chemistry with Jane Fonda in Barefoot in the Park, according to People. A Heartfelt Tribute Redford, a Hollywood icon known for films such as Out of Africa, passed away on September 16, 2025, at the age of 89. Following his death, Delany paid tribute on Instagram, writing, "I was lucky to know Bob Redford through his wonderful son, Jamie, whom he adored. Redford is one of our last true movie stars, but he was so much more. A good human who cared about the world and used his art to that end. I know these beautiful souls are reunited," according to People. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Actor Dana Delany has opened up about a memorable yet regretful moment from her first meeting with legendary actor Robert Redford, admitting she was too starstruck to respond properly, according to People.Speaking to People at the TCM Classic Film Festival ahead of a screening of Barefoot in the Park, Delany reflected on the encounter, which took place around the release of the 2003 film Spin, directed by Redford's son James Redford.Recalling the moment, Delany said Redford approached her before a screening to praise her performance. "All of a sudden, I looked to my right, and there was Robert Redford on his knees in front of me, telling me how good I was in the movie, and he wanted me to know before all the hubbub started," she said, as per the outlet. "I was so freaked out that Robert Redford was on his knees telling me this because it's all I ever wanted in life," she continued. "Then I said, 'Oh, thank you,' and I turned away because I couldn't handle it. I was just so freaked, and I regret that completely."She added, "The poor guy got off his knees and just walked away," according to People. Despite the awkward interaction, Delany emphasised that Redford was gracious and aware of the effect he had on people. "He knew the effect that he had on people," she said.The actor also reflected on her admiration for Redford growing up, citing The Way We Were as one of her favourite romantic films and praising his role in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. She also mentioned his chemistry with Jane Fonda in Barefoot in the Park, according to People.Redford, a Hollywood icon known for films such as Out of Africa, passed away on September 16, 2025, at the age of 89. Following his death, Delany paid tribute on Instagram, writing, "I was lucky to know Bob Redford through his wonderful son, Jamie, whom he adored. Redford is one of our last true movie stars, but he was so much more. A good human who cared about the world and used his art to that end. I know these beautiful souls are reunited," according to People. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source