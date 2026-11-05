Prime Video has revealed the teaser and release dates for its upcoming series, Criminal. Based on the award-winning graphic novels, the show features an ensemble cast and promises an interlocking universe of intense crime stories.

Prime Video Unveils Criminal Series

Prime Video on Thursday unveiled the teaser and first look images for Criminal, the new series featuring an interlocking universe of crime stories based on the multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips’ bestselling graphic novel series of the same name. All four episodes of Criminal: Part One – “Coward” are set to premiere on January 13, 2027, with the second instalment, Criminal: Part Two – “Lawless”, following two weeks later on January 27, 2027.

Story Premise

Criminal "begins with the story of two friends, Leo Patterson (Charlie Hunnam) and Ricky Lawless (Gus Halper), one trying to fight his way out of the world of crime they were raised in, the other desperate to follow in the footsteps of his father, a legendary outlaw. And when Ricky's older brother Tracy (Luke Evans) returns home from the Army, their tragic family history comes home with him. Drawn into their orbit are Greta (Adria Arjona), a sharp-tongued car thief from Leo’s past, and Mallory (Emilia Clarke), Ricky's girlfriend, who fears what he'll do to get by. Gunfights, heists, and tragic romance are the order of the day, but will anyone make it out alive?" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Cast and Production

The series features Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, Luke Evans, Emilia Clarke, Richard Jenkins, Kadeem Hardison, Gus Halper, John Hawkes, and Logan Browning. The recurring and guest cast includes Michael Mando, Garrett Hedlund, Patrick J. Adams, Pat Healy, Taylor Selé, Aliyah Camacho, Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier, Dominic Burgess, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lawrence Kao, Katie Stevens, John Pyper-Ferguson, Robert Lee Hart, Aina Brei'yon and Kyle Davis.

Criminal is based on the graphic novels by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, and executive produced by Brubaker, Phillips, Philipp A. Barnett, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Jordan Harper, Sarah Carbiener, Dee Rees, and Halley Gross, along with co-executive producers Cortney Norris and Minhal Baig. It is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Basement Gang, Inc., Big Indie Pictures, Inc., Gowanus Projections, Inc., and Legendary Television Productions, Inc. (ANI)