Superstar Rajinikanth’s blockbuster Jailer 2 is set for its OTT debut on Prime Video this November 12. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action-crime sequel follows a record-breaking theatrical run and features a massive star-studded cast.

Jailer 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest film 'Jailer 2' is finally set to make its OTT debut following its record-breaking theatrical run in India and overseas. As announced by Prime Video on Thursday, 'Jailer 2' will premiere on November 12. "TIGER MUTHUVEL PANDIAN is back. RELOADED. #Jailer2OnPrime, Nov 12," the social media handle wrote.

'Jailer 2' has collected USD 86 million so far, making it the highest-grossing Tamil-language film of all time, as per Variety. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action-crime sequel is produced by Kalanithi Maran through his Sun Pictures banner. Superstar Rajinikanth reprises his popular role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired prison officer at the centre of the franchise, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the film's music score.

Star-Studded Cast and Plot Details

'Jailer 2' also featured a star-studded cameos, including actors Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, Hrithik Roshan, and Shivarajkumar. While Rajinikanth returns in his role as Muthuvel Pandian, the film's wider cast ensemble also includes SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Namo Narayana and Yogi Babu.

Speaking on the film's OTT arrival, director Nelson Dilipkumar shared, "The response to ‘Jailer’ was extraordinary, and the love audiences have shown for Muthuvel Pandian has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this journey. With ‘Jailer 2,’ we wanted to build on that special connection while taking the story, action, scale, and emotional stakes to an entirely new level," as per Variety.

The sequel resumes where the first film ended, where a crime syndicate with political clout and overseas reach puts Muthuvel's family in danger, bringing him back from retirement. His old enemies also make a return to settle scores and fresh enmities form, leaving him to act on his own to shield his family and bring things back under control. The film opened in theatres on October 15.