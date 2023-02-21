Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rishab Shetty attend star-studded event

    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

    Yesterday was a night full of stars and glamour. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 saw the biggest Bollywood stars attending the event.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The awaited and coveted Dadasaheb Phalke  International Film Festival Awards 2023 happened yesterday evening. This event had a lineup of stars like Alia Bhatt, and Rekha, followed by Varun Dhawan and Rishab Shetty, and several others, attending the awards night.

    ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar arrive in style for star-studded bash

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Alia Bhatt, the newest mommy in B-town who wowed audiences with her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, also attended the awards ceremony. She looked elegant in a white color saree with embroidery work. She wore mid-sized diamond studs in her ears. Alia enhanced her minimal makeup look with a nude peach lip shade on her lips and a black bindi on her forehead. Alia looked adorable while posing with the timeless icon Rekha. Rekha was all smiles while posing with Alia. Rekha wore a golden and cream-colored silk saree with gold earrings and used a red lip shade on her lips.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Varun Dhawan looked dashing in his all-black look. He wore a black blazer, shirt, and pants. Varun Dhawan gave a stylish pose while the paps clicked his pictures.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rishab Shetty, who became a global Indian pan-Indian star after Kantara, wore a black shirt with his white dhoti at the awards ceremony night.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Vivek Agnihotri, who gave a hit film to Bollywood with The Kashmir Files in 2022, looked dapper in his all-black formal ensemble look. He posed with the trophy that he won for The Kashmir Files.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Anupam Kher looked smart in his all-grey formal outfit. He wore a grey blazer, formal trousers, and a black shirt with a metallic grey tie to enhance his look.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nuanced Bollywood star Sheeba Chaddha who won the hearts of audiences with her strong performance in Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao, looked beautiful in a cream and grey outline silk saree. She kept her hair tied in an elegant bun hairdo. She enhanced her look with a nude peach lip shade and a red bindi on her forehead with gold jhumki-style earrings.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Dulquer Salman, who got immense love and accolades for his performance in Sita Ramam, looked dashing in a black embroidered long blazer with black pants and a black dress shirt.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Indian TV star Rashami Desai looked gorgeous in her floral printed saree at the awards. She upped the glam factor in her silver earrings and elegant bun hairdo with brown color lip shade.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bigg Boss 15 winner and Indian television icon Tejasswi Prakash looked beautiful in her peach and silver stones work saree. She kept her look a bit glam by adding a diamond and ruby neckpiece in her neck with a diamond bracelet on her right hand and pink lip shade on her lips.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur looked dashing on the awards red carpet. The real-life Bollywood musician couple turned many heads with their outfit. Sachet looked sleek in an all-black formal ensemble outfit. Parampara kept it stylish in a shimmery black saree and brown lip shade on her lips.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Varun Dhawan struck a pose with nuanced star Anupam Kher on the red carpet. The 'Bhediya' star was all smiles and happy while posing and getting snapped with veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher at the awards night by the bollywood paps.

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut shares adorable photos from her childhood - SEE PICS

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    'People must think about forcefully taking selfies,' says Sonu Nigam in complaint after Mumbai concert scuffle vma

    'People must think about forcefully taking selfies,' says Sonu Nigam in complaint after Mumbai concert scuffle

    Pathaan: Makeup artist drops a never-seen-before picture with Shah Rukh Khan from sets vma

    Pathaan: Makeup artist drops a never-seen-before picture with Shah Rukh Khan from sets

    Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's last video goes VIRAL; actor-turned-politician seen collapsing during a rally RBA

    Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's last video goes VIRAL; actor-turned-politician seen collapsing during a rally

    Dhanush gifts Rs 150 cr house to his parents near Rajinikanth bungalow at Chennai Poes Garden RBA

    Dhanush gifts Rs 150 cr house to his parents near Rajinikanth's bungalow at Chennai’s Poes Garden-photos

    Prithvi Shaw selfie attack case: Sapna Gill and 3 others sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court-ayh

    Prithvi Shaw selfie attack case: Sapna Gill and 3 others sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court

    Recent Stories

    IndiGo vs Air India: The battle for dominance in India's aviation market

    IndiGo vs Air India: Battle for dominance in India's aviation market

    Another 6 3 magnitude earthquake strikes Here are ways to stay safe during tremors gcw

    Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes: Here are ways to stay safe during tremors

    Eknath Shinde to hold Shiv Sena's first National Executive meeting today after EC's decision - adt

    Eknath Shinde to hold Shiv Sena's first National Executive meeting today after EC's decision

    tennis Each individual should have the freedom to be different - Sania Mirza-ayh

    'Each individual should have the freedom to be different' - Sania Mirza

    Out on bail, social media influencer wants cricketer Prithvi Shaw booked for molestation

    Out on bail, social media influencer wants cricketer Prithvi Shaw booked for molestation

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon