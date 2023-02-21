Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rishab Shetty attend star-studded event

Yesterday was a night full of stars and glamour. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 saw the biggest Bollywood stars attending the event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The awaited and coveted Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 happened yesterday evening. This event had a lineup of stars like Alia Bhatt, and Rekha, followed by Varun Dhawan and Rishab Shetty, and several others, attending the awards night. ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar arrive in style for star-studded bash

Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt, the newest mommy in B-town who wowed audiences with her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, also attended the awards ceremony. She looked elegant in a white color saree with embroidery work. She wore mid-sized diamond studs in her ears. Alia enhanced her minimal makeup look with a nude peach lip shade on her lips and a black bindi on her forehead. Alia looked adorable while posing with the timeless icon Rekha. Rekha was all smiles while posing with Alia. Rekha wore a golden and cream-colored silk saree with gold earrings and used a red lip shade on her lips.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan looked dashing in his all-black look. He wore a black blazer, shirt, and pants. Varun Dhawan gave a stylish pose while the paps clicked his pictures.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Rishab Shetty, who became a global Indian pan-Indian star after Kantara, wore a black shirt with his white dhoti at the awards ceremony night.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Vivek Agnihotri, who gave a hit film to Bollywood with The Kashmir Files in 2022, looked dapper in his all-black formal ensemble look. He posed with the trophy that he won for The Kashmir Files.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Anupam Kher looked smart in his all-grey formal outfit. He wore a grey blazer, formal trousers, and a black shirt with a metallic grey tie to enhance his look.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Nuanced Bollywood star Sheeba Chaddha who won the hearts of audiences with her strong performance in Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao, looked beautiful in a cream and grey outline silk saree. She kept her hair tied in an elegant bun hairdo. She enhanced her look with a nude peach lip shade and a red bindi on her forehead with gold jhumki-style earrings.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Dulquer Salman, who got immense love and accolades for his performance in Sita Ramam, looked dashing in a black embroidered long blazer with black pants and a black dress shirt.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Indian TV star Rashami Desai looked gorgeous in her floral printed saree at the awards. She upped the glam factor in her silver earrings and elegant bun hairdo with brown color lip shade.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Bigg Boss 15 winner and Indian television icon Tejasswi Prakash looked beautiful in her peach and silver stones work saree. She kept her look a bit glam by adding a diamond and ruby neckpiece in her neck with a diamond bracelet on her right hand and pink lip shade on her lips.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur looked dashing on the awards red carpet. The real-life Bollywood musician couple turned many heads with their outfit. Sachet looked sleek in an all-black formal ensemble outfit. Parampara kept it stylish in a shimmery black saree and brown lip shade on her lips.

Image: Varinder Chawla