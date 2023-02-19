Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar arrive in style for star-studded bash

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix India hosted a starry party yesterday evening in which all the big A-lister celebs like Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, and others arrived in style.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The star-studded bash of Netflix India yesterday evening saw the biggest A-lister B-town celebs and OTT stars appearing right from Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar to Sonakshi Sinha, Aamir Khan, and many others.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sonakshi Sinha, who is set to wow fans as a courtesan in ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and much-awaited Netflix series Heeramandi, looked stunning in a satin red colored bralette and skirt with a flowy red shawl that enhanced her look. She wore a nude lip shade and silver earrings.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Laila Majnu fame rising Bollywood star Avinash Tiwary looked dapper in a grey t-shirt, black pants, checkered black open shirt with white sports shoes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, and Maheep Kapoor also upped the glam element as they struck a stunning pose with Sonakshi Sinha. Bhavana Pandey wore an all-black pantsuit. Seema Sajdeh silver and black colored bling style ensemble gown, while Maheep Kapoor wore a mango yellow colored ensemble dress.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Surveen Chawla looked like a boss lady in her all-red blazer and pant outfit that she enhanced with a diamond neckpiece and red lip shade on her lips.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Renowned OTT star Karan Tacker looked suave in his all-black formal outfit. He enhanced his look with white sports shoes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    All set to wow fans with her nuanced performance in the much-awaited Heeramandi on Netflix, Aditi Rao Hydari looked captivating in her one-shoulder grey and black colored strapless top and skirt. She looked stunning.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Konkona Sen Sharma, known for films like Wake Up Sid and Lipstick Under My Burkha, also arrived at the party looking stylish and trendy in her satin green shirt and black pants. She enhanced her look with diamond studs in her ears and a nude brown lip shade on her lips.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Aamir Khan also arrived at the event. He wore a red designer kurta with black pants and his glasses. He struck a pose with filmmaker Ramesh Taurani. Ramesh Taurani wore a sky blue colored blazer with a black under-shirt and black color pants.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Renowned bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor also made an appearance at the event. Boney Kapoor wore a long black color kurta with black pants.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bhumi Pednekar looked gorgeous in her black bralette attached to a netted overcoat and ruffled black skirt. She had a minimal makeup look with only nude peach lip shade on her lips.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The breakthrough and rising Bollywood star Babil Khan looked dapper in his grey printed jacket and black pants.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Winning hearts with her brilliant performance in Shehzada, timeless bollywood icon Manisha Koirala also looked like a fine sight in her silver and black striped long shirt and pants ensemble outfit at the event.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rakul Preet Singh arrived at the event with beau Jackky Bhagnani. Rakul looked classy in her little black dress outfit while her beau and Bollywood producer Jackky wore a chocolate brown color jacket with a white shirt and black pants.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon looked elegant as she channeled her inner fashion icon in a satin powder blue one-piece ensemble outfit that she accessorized with diamond bracelets and diamond finger rings in her hands. She enhanced her look with nude peach lip color on her lips and silver stiletto heels.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Noted filmmaker and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor looked like a boss lady in a white blazer with a black undershirt and black pants at the event. She wore a nude pink lip shade on her lips.

