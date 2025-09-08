During Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan addressed Shehnaaz Gill’s claim, clarifying he never controls anyone’s career. He emphasized that success or failure depends on talent, effort, and timing, not his influence.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently addressed claims regarding his influence over careers during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19. The discussion arose when actress Shehnaaz Gill appeared on the show as a special guest, supporting her brother Shehbaz Badesha, who was entering the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant.

Shehnaaz took to the stage to request Salman’s help, saying, “Sir, give him some work. It's been his dream to be in the show for seven years.” She also remarked that Salman is known for making careers in the industry. However, the superstar was quick to dismiss the notion that he controls anyone’s professional journey.

“I’m Not Responsible for Making or Breaking Careers”

Reacting to Shehnaaz’s statements, Salman firmly said that he is not accountable for anyone’s success or failure. “They’ve accused me of suppressing so many people, especially those who got suppressed. That was never in my hands,” he explained. The actor added that in today’s environment, rumors circulate that someone’s career might be ruined by others. He clarified, “Which career have I finished? If I ever had to, I’d rather finish my own career because sometimes I become complacent.”

Salman’s comments come amidst long-standing media speculation about his influence in Bollywood. While many admire him for helping newcomers, the actor emphasized that career growth ultimately depends on talent, effort, and timing rather than personal interventions.

Shehnaaz Shows Support, Fans React

Shehnaaz’s presence on the show highlighted the strong sibling bond and her desire to see her brother succeed. Fans of both Salman and Shehnaaz took to social media to praise her dedication and Salman’s candid response. While the episode stirred discussions about power dynamics in Bollywood, it also showcased Salman’s humorous and grounded approach to rumors surrounding his career influence.

As Shehbaz begins his journey inside the Bigg Boss house, viewers are eagerly watching how the wildcard contestant performs, while Salman's words have sparked debates about mentorship, influence, and personal accountability in the film industry.