Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a 'raw and unseen' behind-the-scenes video from her upcoming thriller 'Daayra'. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and is set for a September 18, 2026 theatrical release.

With just days left before the promotional campaign for 'Daayra' gathers pace, Kareena Kapoor Khan has given fans a glimpse into the making of the upcoming thriller by sharing a "raw and unseen" behind-the-scenes video from the film.

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Bebo on Friday posted an exclusive BTS clip from 'Daayra' on Instagram. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar, is slated to hit theatres on September 18, 2026. The video offers a first look at several moments from the film's production, including large-scale outdoor shoots, police vehicles, night sequences and Kareena dressed in a police uniform.

Sharing the clip on social media, Kareena described it as "raw and unseen" footage from the sets and wrote, "This one is for the books... Raw and unseen. A sneak peek behind the scenes of DAAYRA. #Daayra arrives in cinemas on 18th September."

The visuals suggest that Daayra will revolve around a high-stakes investigation, with scenes hinting at crime, law enforcement and courtroom-style proceedings. While the makers have kept the plot under wraps, the newly released footage points to an intense narrative rooted in themes of justice and accountability.

About Daayra: Cast, Theme, and Production

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Daayra marks Meghna Gulzar's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures after 'Raazi' and 'Talvar.'

'Daayra' explores how a single disturbing act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, shaping public opinion and raising complex moral questions. The film delves into the grey areas of justice and truth, encouraging audiences to reflect rather than offering easy answers, as per the press release.

Written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar, the thriller was announced last year, with Kareena expressing her excitement about working with the filmmaker and co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran. Produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, Daayra is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 18, 2026.