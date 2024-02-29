Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Crunchy Roll Anime Awards 2024: Animal star Rashmika Mandanna to represent India in Tokyo

    Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna will represent India globally by attending and presenting at the Crunchy Roll Anime Awards in Tokyo!

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 8:56 AM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna will be the first most popular Indian figure to attend Tokyo's renowned Crunchy Roll Anime Awards. While the globe prepares to stretch its wings in the West, Rashmika is ready to capture the East! Rashmika is not only creating waves in the Indian cinema business with the enormous success of her latest hit 'Animal,' but she is now moving onto the worldwide arena for anime fans!

    The 'Pushpa' actress, nicknamed Srivalli, has earned the honour of not only attending the Crunchy Roll Anime Awards but also presenting an award to a deserving victor, a big achievement in her career. This historic event establishes Rashmika as a pathfinder, bridging the gap between Indian film and the worldwide anime community.

    Rashmika’s excitement for the Crunchy Roll Anime Awards is fueled by her love for the popular anime series. The versatile actress, who is leaving for Tokyo today, has, time and again, consistently expressed her admiration for the art form, making her attendance at this event a dream come true.

    By attending, presenting, and actively participating in the event, Rashmika showcases her talent and highlights the growing influence and appreciation for anime in India. This recognition on an international platform solidifies her status as a versatile artist with a global appeal, and Rashmika leaving for Tokyo has already built anticipation amongst her fans excited to witness her on the global platform!

    While Rashmika gears up for the Crunchy Roll Anime Awards 2024, she is simultaneously also focused on her upcoming projects. The much-anticipated 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is already generating buzz, and fans can look forward to her stellar performances in films like, ‘The Girlfriend,' 'Chhaava,' and 'Rainbow.'

