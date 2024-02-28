Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In pictures: Malaika Arora looks SEXY in black fitted gown with bejeweled neckline

    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 7:11 PM IST

    On Wednesday, actress Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share pictures in a black fitted gown.

    article_image1

    Malaika looked lovely as her ensemble included a long black gown that came with a floor-length gown featuring a high neckline.

    article_image2

    This shimmering bejeweled neckline was adorned with a massive patchwork of magnificent silver diamantés, making it incredibly enticing. 

    article_image3

    The full-sleeved gown complemented the outfit and was in slender form and flaunted her well-toned physique.

    article_image4

    Malaika finished her party-ready and dressy look with marching black high heels which came with a blingy connection at the ankle with silver studs on it.

    article_image5

    She also opted for minimalist accessories to compliment and elevate the diva's black and silver attire. 

    article_image6

    This elegant accessories list comprised silver-colored statement bow earrings and a variety of stunning statement rings. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan collaborates with art company to fractional ownership of his paintings RKK

    Salman Khan collaborates with art company to offer fractional ownership of his paintings

    Texas Attorney General sues PornHub's parent company over non-compliance to law for age verification avv

    Texas Attorney General sues PornHub's parent company over non-compliance to law for age verification

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh, Nita Ambani to built 14 temples in Jamnagar RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh, Nita Ambani to built 14 temples in Jamnagar

    'Raayan': Saravanan joins Dhanush for his 50th film, shares post NIR

    'Raayan': Saravanan joins Dhanush for his 50th film, shares post

    Telugu actress Sowmya Janu accused of attacking home guard for driving on wrong side in Hyderabad (WATCH) vkp

    Telugu actress Sowmya Janu accused of attacking home guard for driving on wrong side in Hyderabad (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra PM Modi inaugurates rail, road, and irrigation ventures valued at Rs 4,900 crores in Yavatmal AJR

    Maharashtra: PM Modi inaugurates rail, road, and irrigation ventures valued at Rs 4,900 crores in Yavatmal

    cricket Meme fest explodes after BCCI drops Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from central contracts osf

    Meme fest explodes after BCCI drops Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from central contracts

    Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal knighted by King Charles for telecom excellence, receives highest civilian award avv

    Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal knighted by King Charles for telecom excellence, receives highest civilian award

    Salman Khan collaborates with art company to fractional ownership of his paintings RKK

    Salman Khan collaborates with art company to offer fractional ownership of his paintings

    cricket Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan lose BCCI central contracts; full list of annual retainership here osf

    Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan lose BCCI central contracts; full list of annual retainership here

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon