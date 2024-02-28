In pictures: Malaika Arora looks SEXY in black fitted gown with bejeweled neckline

On Wednesday, actress Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share pictures in a black fitted gown.

Malaika looked lovely as her ensemble included a long black gown that came with a floor-length gown featuring a high neckline.

This shimmering bejeweled neckline was adorned with a massive patchwork of magnificent silver diamantés, making it incredibly enticing.

The full-sleeved gown complemented the outfit and was in slender form and flaunted her well-toned physique.

Malaika finished her party-ready and dressy look with marching black high heels which came with a blingy connection at the ankle with silver studs on it.

She also opted for minimalist accessories to compliment and elevate the diva's black and silver attire.

This elegant accessories list comprised silver-colored statement bow earrings and a variety of stunning statement rings.