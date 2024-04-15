Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SRK's inspirational speech for KKR evokes 'Chak De! India' vibes; Fans nostalgic (WATCH)

    Shah Rukh Khan, owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, delivers a stirring motivational speech to the team, reminiscent of his iconic monologue in 'Chak De! India'.

    SRK's inspirational speech for KKR evokes 'Chak De! India' vibes; Fans nostalgic (WATCH)
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 8:29 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, revered as one of the stalwarts of Indian cinema, continues to captivate hearts not just on the silver screen but also in the realm of cricket as the proud owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a recent viral clip from the KKR dressing room, SRK delivered a stirring motivational speech to the cricketers, reminiscent of his iconic monologue in 'Chak De! India'.

    The clip, shared by a fan page, captured SRK's impassioned address to the KKR squad ahead of their match against Lucknow Super Giants. Encouraging camaraderie and mentorship among the players, SRK urged the senior members to impart their wisdom and experiences to the younger players, fostering a culture of unity and growth within the team.

    Netizens lauded SRK's heartfelt interaction with the players, praising his hands-on approach and genuine concern for the team's well-being. Many drew parallels between SRK's speech and his memorable monologue as 'Kabir Khan' in 'Chak De! India', where he motivates the Indian women's hockey team with his stirring words before a crucial match.

    The viral clip not only showcased SRK's leadership and commitment to KKR but also highlighted his humility and dedication off the field. Earlier, another video surfaced of SRK quietly collecting KKR flags at Eden Gardens, symbolizing his unwavering support for the team without seeking the limelight.

    As SRK continues to inspire both on and off the cricket pitch, his gestures resonate deeply with fans, reinforcing his status as an icon of Indian cinema and sportsmanship.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 8:29 PM IST
