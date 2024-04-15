Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MS Dhoni's hat-trick of sixes and heartwarming gesture goes viral (WATCH)

    In a thrilling IPL 2024 encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni's remarkable hat-trick of sixes not only electrified the Wankhede Stadium but also captured the hearts of cricket fans worldwide.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

    MS Dhoni, the former captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and a legendary wicketkeeper-batsman, left cricket enthusiasts in awe with his remarkable performance during the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Dhoni's sensational hat-trick of sixes in the final over of the innings not only added momentum to CSK's total but also showcased his enduring brilliance on the cricket field.

    Entering the fray during the final over with CSK at 186/4 after Daryl Mitchell's dismissal, Dhoni treated fans to a spectacle, unleashing a flurry of sixes with impeccable precision. His calculated hits sailed over long-on, long-off, and square leg, propelling CSK's innings to a formidable total of over 200 runs. Dhoni's blitzkrieg saw him amass 20 runs from just four balls, boasting a staggering strike rate of 500.

    The atmosphere at the jam-packed Wankhede Stadium was electrifying as spectators erupted in thunderous cheers with each of Dhoni's powerful strikes. Despite the intense rivalry between the two sides, the crowd set aside allegiances to revel in the magnificence of a cricketing icon. Dhoni's heroics not only captivated the audience but also transcended boundaries, evoking memories of his pivotal role in India's triumph at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

    Adding to the magic of the moment, one fortunate fan had the privilege of interacting with Dhoni, who graciously gifted the match-ball as a token of appreciation.

    Dhoni's prowess in the final over of IPL matches is well-documented, with staggering statistics underscoring his dominance in pressure situations. Throughout his IPL career, Dhoni has amassed 756 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 244.66 in the final over alone, showcasing his ability to deliver under immense pressure. This season, Dhoni's remarkable form has seen him score 41 runs from just 12 balls in the final over, further solidifying his reputation as a master finisher.

    In addition to his heroics with the bat, Dhoni's unbeaten streak in the IPL this season underscores his invaluable contribution to the CSK squad. With an impressive strike rate of 236.00, Dhoni has amassed 59 runs in four innings, showcasing his ability to anchor the innings and finish games with finesse.

    As the IPL season unfolds, Dhoni's indomitable spirit and unparalleled skill continue to captivate cricket aficionados worldwide, reaffirming his status as one of the game's true legends.

    In the match against MI, CSK, batting first after losing the toss, witnessed contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad (69) and Shivam Dube (66*), who propelled the team to a challenging total of 206/4 in 20 overs, with Dhoni's explosive cameo providing the perfect finishing touch to the innings.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 6:39 PM IST
