Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    When Gabbar met Khiladi: Shikhar Dhawan shaking a leg with Akshay Kumar takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    Join the entertainment spectacle as Akshay Kumar and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan take on Tiger Shroff's #GoMastMalangJhoom challenge, showcasing their dance prowess to the beats of 'Mast Malang Jhoom'

    cricket Shikhar Dhawan joins actor Akshay Kumar on Mast Malang Jhoom dance challenge (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    Indian cricket stalwart Shikhar Dhawan showcased his dance moves in a video alongside Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar, grooving to the beats of 'Mast Malang Jhoom' from the Bollywood movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' In the footage, both Akshay and Shikhar flawlessly executed the signature steps from the song.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    Taking to his Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared the video, prompting Alaya F to comment, "Nobody can be as cool as you Akshay Kumar sir! But challenge accepted." The dance challenge, initiated by Tiger Shroff with #GoMastMalangJhoom, saw Akshay Kumar doubling the excitement, passing it on to the next participant, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Akshay extended the challenge to co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. Not forgetting the dance enthusiast Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar also challenged his friend and frequent collaborator.

    In the video caption, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Challenge accepted Chote Tiger Shroff. Thanks to my brother Shikhar Dhawan for joining in. Now it's over to the ladies (Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F)." Alaya F accepted the challenge in the comments, praising Akshay Kumar's coolness. Jackky Bhagnani, the film's producer, commented, "Mast Malang." Tiger Shroff responded with fire emojis.

    Tiger Shroff shared his version of the video and nominated Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani. He wrote, "You guys grooving to this hook yet? Bade, it's your turn now. Akshay Kumar and inviting all my yaars Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani and my Tigerian army to Jhoom to these beats." Rakul Preet Singh accepted the challenge, acknowledging the difficulty in matching Tiger Shroff's dancing skills.

    Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

    Also Read: Shubman Gill's heartwarming gesture: Meets Gujarat Titans teammate's father at Ranchi airport (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Jamnagar airport, VIP lounge decorated (Watch) RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Jamnagar airport, VIP lounge decorated (Watch)

    Rajinikanth travels economy class, enjoying window seat fans couldnt keep calm Video RBA

    Rajinikanth travels in economy class, enjoys window seat; fans can't keep calm (Video)

    Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber heading for divorce? Here's what we know RBA

    Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber heading for divorce? Here's what we know

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives in style with wife Priscilla Chan in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives in style for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash (SEE PHOTOS)

    Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha' REVIEW: Is Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varun's thrilling-action worth your time? RBA

    'Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha' REVIEW: Is Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varun's thrilling-action worth your time?

    Recent Stories

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Know their astrological prediction and zodiac compatibility analysis; read details RBA

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant : Know their astrological prediction and zodiac compatibility analysis

    Diplomacy in conservation: India to translocate tigers to Cambodia, eyes collaboration with Kazakhstan AJR

    BREAKING: India to translocate tigers to Cambodia, eyes collaboration with Kazakhstan

    WATCH: Ranveer Singh protects pregnant wife Deepika Padukone from crowd, celebrates good news with paps RKK

    WATCH: Ranveer Singh protects pregnant wife Deepika Padukone from crowd, celebrates good news with paps

    Realme 12 5G Realme 12+ 5G pre-orders BEGIN in India; Check out launch date, pre-order offers & more gcw

    Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G pre-orders BEGIN in India; Check out launch date, pre-order offers & more

    Taiwan largest telecom hacked: Sensitive govt documents sold on dark web, China hand suspected snt

    Taiwan's largest telecom hacked: Sensitive govt documents sold on dark web, China hand suspected

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon